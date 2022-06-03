Czech Republic U21 v England U21

Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U2117:00England U21England U21
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia U21
|8
|6
|1
|1
|19
|7
|12
|19
|2
|Austria U21
|9
|5
|1
|3
|20
|10
|10
|16
|3
|Norway U21
|7
|5
|0
|2
|19
|8
|11
|15
|4
|Finland U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|9
|3
|13
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|19
|-13
|4
|6
|Estonia U21
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|23
|-23
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|8
|7
|0
|1
|26
|8
|18
|21
|2
|Poland U21
|9
|5
|3
|1
|25
|7
|18
|18
|3
|Israel U21
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|10
|7
|16
|4
|Hungary U21
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14
|13
|1
|11
|5
|Latvia U21
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|17
|-12
|7
|6
|San Marino U21
|9
|0
|1
|8
|0
|32
|-32
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|30
|4
|26
|21
|2
|Slovakia U21
|7
|4
|0
|3
|15
|9
|6
|12
|3
|Malta U21
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|6
|4
|Lithuania U21
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|21
|-15
|6
|5
|Northern Ireland U21
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|6
|6
|Football Union of Russia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|25
|1
|24
|19
|2
|Greece U21
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|5
|10
|17
|3
|Belarus U21
|8
|4
|0
|4
|14
|7
|7
|12
|4
|Iceland U21
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|2
|9
|5
|Cyprus U21
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|11
|2
|8
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|45
|-45
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland U21
|8
|6
|1
|1
|20
|5
|15
|19
|2
|Netherlands U21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|22
|3
|19
|17
|3
|Moldova U21
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|11
|4
|Bulgaria U21
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|9
|0
|9
|5
|Wales U21
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|13
|0
|8
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
|32
|-32
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden U21
|9
|5
|2
|2
|21
|7
|14
|17
|2
|Italy U21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|11
|3
|8
|17
|3
|R. of Ireland U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|13
|4
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|11
|5
|Montenegro U21
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|8
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|8
|0
|1
|7
|2
|20
|-18
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|8
|6
|1
|1
|15
|4
|11
|19
|2
|England U21
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|4
|11
|16
|3
|Slovenia U21
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7
|6
|1
|10
|4
|Albania U21
|8
|3
|0
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|9
|5
|Kosovo U21
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|8
|6
|Andorra U21
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|16
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|8
|7
|1
|0
|24
|1
|23
|22
|2
|Ukraine U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|8
|3
|16
|3
|Serbia U21
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|4
|Faroe Islands U21
|9
|2
|3
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|9
|5
|North Macedonia U21
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|6
|Armenia U21
|8
|1
|0
|7
|6
|22
|-16
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|14
|2
|12
|19
|2
|Denmark U21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|10
|3
|Turkey U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|4
|Scotland U21
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|5
|Kazakhstan U21
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|11
|-7
|1