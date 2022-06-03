Close menu
UEFA Nations League
FranceFrance1DenmarkDenmark2

France 1-2 Denmark: Andreas Cornelius scores twice in comeback win in Paris

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andreas Cornelius
Andreas Cornelius showed good strength to hold off William Saliba and hammer in Denmark's winner

Denmark substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice as they came from behind to beat holders France in the Nations League at the Stade de France.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a stunning effort, cutting in from the right wing before dummying his way past three defenders and slotting in.

Cornelius volleyed in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's ball over the top to level.

And the 60th-minute substitute won the game when he ran on to a long ball before firing in from a tight angle.

It was the first time the former Cardiff striker has scored twice in an international game.

Both sides had several chances in a lively opening game to group A1. In the first half Denmark's Joakim Maehle hit the outside of the post and Benzema had a goal disallowed for offside.

In between Cornelius' two goals, France's N'Golo Kante crashed a shot off the post and Denmark's Christian Eriksen forced a save from Hugo Lloris.

On a bad night for the defending champions, France lost Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane to injury.

France boss Didier Deschamps missed the game following the death of his father during the week.

The first game at the Stade de France since the controversial Champions League final between Benzema's Real Madrid and Liverpool thankfully passed without off-field incident.

Liverpool fans described heavy-handed policing, organisational chaos and overcrowding last Saturday - with Uefa apologising to fans caught up in the trouble.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria lead Group A1 after beating Croatia 3-0 in the other game.

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 10 goals in 14 games for France after returning to the international fold last year

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 5KoundéSubstituted forDiabyat 90+2'minutes
  • 4VaraneSubstituted forSalibaat 61'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 11ComanSubstituted forClaussat 90+2'minutes
  • 13Kanté
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 22Hernández
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forRabiotat 78'minutes
  • 19Benzema
  • 10MbappéSubstituted forNkunkuat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 12Nkunku
  • 14Rabiot
  • 15Clauss
  • 16Maignan
  • 17Saliba
  • 18Digne
  • 20Diaby
  • 23Areola

Denmark

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Andersen
  • 3VestergaardSubstituted forKristensenat 60'minutes
  • 4NelssonBooked at 72mins
  • 18WassSubstituted forDamsgaardat 60'minutes
  • 8DelaneySubstituted forJensenat 85'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 5Maehle
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 84'minutes
  • 10Eriksen
  • 12DolbergSubstituted forCorneliusat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Boilesen
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 13Kristensen
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 15Billing
  • 16Iversen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 19Skov
  • 20Poulsen
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Vindahl
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 1, Denmark 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 1, Denmark 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Clauss (France) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Jonathan Clauss replaces Kingsley Coman.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Moussa Diaby replaces Jules Koundé.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).

  7. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jules Koundé with a cross.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! France 1, Denmark 2. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a through ball.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Mathias Jensen replaces Thomas Delaney.

  12. Post update

    Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

  13. Post update

    Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Martin Braithwaite replaces Andreas Skov Olsen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    N'Golo Kanté (France) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Adrien Rabiot replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jules Koundé (France).

  20. Post update

    Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002113
2Portugal10101101
3Spain10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002023
2Norway11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100102-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport