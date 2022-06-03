Last updated on .From the section European Football

Austria missed out on World Cup qualification at the play-off stage but they began their Nations League campaign in fine style

Ralf Rangnick's reign as Austria manager began with a hugely impressive Nations League win in Croatia.

Rangnick endured a difficult period as Manchester United's interim boss last season, missing out on Champions League qualification.

But he started his Austria tenure in superb style, thumping the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Goals from Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer earned a comfortable win.

Former West Ham forward Arnautovic, now at Bolgona in Serie A, scored the first goal of the Rangnick era with a fine 20-yard strike four minutes before the break.

Gregoritsch lashed in a first-time effort from 12 yards shortly after half-time and Sabitzer added a wonderful third from 25 yards three minutes later.

Croatia brought on Luka Modric, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid last week, but by that stage it was too little, too late.

It was the ideal start for Rangnick, who announced last Sunday that his plans to stay on as a consultant at Old Trafford would be scrapped so he could focus on the Austria job.

He has the task of taking them forward following their failure to qualify for this year's World Cup - they were beaten by Wales in a play-off semi-final.

And his first match could hardly have gone any better.

The 63-year-old has had a long and varied career, managing 11 different club sides, but this is his first shot at international management.

In the other game in Group A1, Nations League holders France were beaten 2-1 by Denmark.