Match ends, Belgium 1, Netherlands 4.
The Netherlands began their Nations League campaign with a dominant win against a dire Belgium, who also lost Romelu Lukaku to injury.
Memphis Depay was the Dutch star, scoring two superbly taken close-range goals in the rout in Brussels.
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn was also on target, netting a long-range opener, with Denzel Dumfries scoring the other via a close-range tap-in.
Michy Batshuayi headed a consolation for Belgium in added time.
It was a frustrating night overall, though, for the Red Devils, with Timothy Castagne striking the bar with a rising shot with the score at 0-0 and the Leicester player also seeing a goal ruled out by VAR after Batshuayi was spotted in an offside position in the build-up.
Dries Mertens also struck the woodwork with an angled shot late in the game for Roberto Martinez's team.
Anything but a handsome win would have been scant reward for what was a superb display from the hard-working, skilful Netherlands team.
The victory extends Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's unbeaten start to his second spell as Dutch boss to 10 matches.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Mignolet
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Boyata
- 5Vertonghen
- 15MeunierSubstituted forCarrascoat 67'minutes
- 20VanakenSubstituted forMvom Onanaat 45'minutes
- 6WitselSubstituted forBatshuayiat 67'minutes
- 21Castagne
- 9LukakuSubstituted forTrossardat 27'minutes
- 7De Bruyne
- 10E HazardSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 1Sels
- 3Theate
- 8Tielemans
- 11Carrasco
- 14Mertens
- 16De Ketelaere
- 17Trossard
- 18Mvom Onana
- 19Dendoncker
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Batshuayi
Netherlands
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cillessen
- 2Timber
- 4van DijkBooked at 89mins
- 5AkéSubstituted forde Ligtat 74'minutes
- 22Dumfries
- 11BerghuisSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 83'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 14Klaassen
- 17Blind
- 7Bergwijn
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 3de Ligt
- 6de Vrij
- 8Til
- 9Gakpo
- 12Lang
- 13Flekken
- 15Hateboer
- 16Malacia
- 18Teze
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Krul
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 42,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Netherlands 4.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Netherlands 4. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a through ball following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Booking
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Post update
Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Teun Koopmeiners.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Teun Koopmeiners replaces Steven Berghuis.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Dries Mertens (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).
Post update
Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.