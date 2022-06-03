Last updated on .From the section Football

The Netherlands and Belgium are in a Nations League group with Wales and Poland

The Netherlands began their Nations League campaign with a dominant win against a dire Belgium, who also lost Romelu Lukaku to injury.

Memphis Depay was the Dutch star, scoring two superbly taken close-range goals in the rout in Brussels.

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn was also on target, netting a long-range opener, with Denzel Dumfries scoring the other via a close-range tap-in.

Michy Batshuayi headed a consolation for Belgium in added time.

It was a frustrating night overall, though, for the Red Devils, with Timothy Castagne striking the bar with a rising shot with the score at 0-0 and the Leicester player also seeing a goal ruled out by VAR after Batshuayi was spotted in an offside position in the build-up.

Dries Mertens also struck the woodwork with an angled shot late in the game for Roberto Martinez's team.

Anything but a handsome win would have been scant reward for what was a superb display from the hard-working, skilful Netherlands team.

The victory extends Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's unbeaten start to his second spell as Dutch boss to 10 matches.

