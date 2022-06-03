Close menu
UEFA Nations League
BelgiumBelgium1NetherlandsNetherlands4

Belgium 1-4 Netherlands: Dutch win in Nations League after Lukaku injury

Last updated on .From the section Football

Netherlands players celebrate
The Netherlands and Belgium are in a Nations League group with Wales and Poland

The Netherlands began their Nations League campaign with a dominant win against a dire Belgium, who also lost Romelu Lukaku to injury.

Memphis Depay was the Dutch star, scoring two superbly taken close-range goals in the rout in Brussels.

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn was also on target, netting a long-range opener, with Denzel Dumfries scoring the other via a close-range tap-in.

Michy Batshuayi headed a consolation for Belgium in added time.

It was a frustrating night overall, though, for the Red Devils, with Timothy Castagne striking the bar with a rising shot with the score at 0-0 and the Leicester player also seeing a goal ruled out by VAR after Batshuayi was spotted in an offside position in the build-up.

Dries Mertens also struck the woodwork with an angled shot late in the game for Roberto Martinez's team.

Anything but a handsome win would have been scant reward for what was a superb display from the hard-working, skilful Netherlands team.

The victory extends Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's unbeaten start to his second spell as Dutch boss to 10 matches.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Mignolet
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Boyata
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15MeunierSubstituted forCarrascoat 67'minutes
  • 20VanakenSubstituted forMvom Onanaat 45'minutes
  • 6WitselSubstituted forBatshuayiat 67'minutes
  • 21Castagne
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forTrossardat 27'minutes
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sels
  • 3Theate
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Carrasco
  • 14Mertens
  • 16De Ketelaere
  • 17Trossard
  • 18Mvom Onana
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Batshuayi

Netherlands

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Timber
  • 4van DijkBooked at 89mins
  • 5AkéSubstituted forde Ligtat 74'minutes
  • 22Dumfries
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 83'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 14Klaassen
  • 17Blind
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 3de Ligt
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Til
  • 9Gakpo
  • 12Lang
  • 13Flekken
  • 15Hateboer
  • 16Malacia
  • 18Teze
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Krul
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
42,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 1, Netherlands 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Netherlands 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Netherlands 4. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a through ball following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  7. Booking

    Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Teun Koopmeiners.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Teun Koopmeiners replaces Steven Berghuis.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Dries Mertens (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).

  20. Post update

    Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002113
2Portugal10101101
3Spain10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002023
2Norway11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100102-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

