Latvia v Andorra

LatviaLatvia17:00AndorraAndorra
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Portugal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. of Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Iceland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Israel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Albania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Football Union of Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Luxembourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Turkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Greece
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Belarus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|North Macedonia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Gibraltar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Andorra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Moldova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Estonia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Marino
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0