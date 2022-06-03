Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Hall of Fame player Frank Clarke has died aged 79.

The forward joined Shrewsbury as a youngster and went on to play 188 games for the club after his debut in 1962.

Clarke scored 77 goals and was joint-second on the club's all-time scorers list before leaving for Queens Park Rangers in 1968 and going on to play for Ipswich Town and Carlisle United.

He was eldest of five brothers who were footballers, including former Leeds and England forward Allan.

"He was not just a goal machine," a Shrewsbury statement read.

"The value of his work-rate and build-up skills saw him reach the top flight of English Football with three sides - QPR and Carlisle United, who were attaining that level for the first time, and Ipswich Town where he played under Bobby Robson."

After retiring from football he worked as a newsagent before taking on a role at the Adams Sports Centre in Wem, which he held for 28 years.