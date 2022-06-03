Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland's Dale Taylor is beaten to the high ball in Friday's qualifier

Northern Ireland remain fifth in their Euro Under-21 qualifying group after a 6-0 hammering by leaders Spain at Inver Park on Friday afternoon.

Spain dominated throughout and Abel Ruiz headed the visitors in front in a first half which saw the Northern Ireland woodwork hit four times.

The visitors added five goals in the second half, starting with a double from Tottenham winger Bryan Gil.

Juan Miranda, Rodrigo Riquelme and Victor Gomez were also on target.

Northern Ireland rarely threatened, although Spain keeper Arnau Tenas produced good saves to keep out strikes from Terry Devlin and substitute Barry Baggley.

Spain's intricate passing and quick movement proved too much for the hosts, although it took them 22 minutes to make the breakthrough as striker Ruiz powered home a header from an in-swinging cross.

Spain striker Abel Ruiz celebrates scoring the opener at Inver Park

The post and crossbar, along with a couple of fine saves from Dermot Mee, saw John Scofield's side trail by just a single goal at the break.

Spain were much more clinical in the second half with Gil rifling high into the net to double the lead before tucking home at the back post after the ball was fired across the face of goal.

Miranda completed a flowing move by smashing in from eight yards on 64 minutes before the impressive Riquelme sent a low shot past Mee and into the net.

Gomez completed the rout three minutes from time with a rebound finish after Spain again struck the woodwork.

It is now seven wins from seven qualifiers for the Spanish, who had already wrapped up qualification for the finals in Romania and Georgia next year.

Northern Ireland will finish their campaign on Tuesday away to Lithuania.