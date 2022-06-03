Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Highlights of all Scotland men's matches in the upcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying campaign will be shown by the BBC.

Any potential play-offs and friendlies are also part of the highlights package that features up to 20 games.

Scotland begin the Nations League against Armenia (8 and 14 June) and Republic of Ireland (11 June).

Sportscene will have the best of the action each night on BBC One Scotland at 22:40 BST.