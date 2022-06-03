Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Gordon Strachan will look elsewhere for a new Dundee manager after the move for Shaun Maloney collapsed

Shaun Maloney will not be the new Dundee manager after the relegated club failed to reach agreement with the former Hibernian boss.

Talks with Maloney, 39, have broken down over a number of issues.

Technical director Gordon Strachan, who is leading the search, will now begin speaking to alternative candidates.

Dundee have been without a manager since Mark McGhee departed after the team finished bottom to drop out of the Scottish Premiership.

Former Scotland forward Maloney was sacked by Hibs - his first managerial role following a spell as Belgium assistant - in April after just four months in charge.

He has been linked with joining Vincent Kompany at Burnley should the former Belgium defender be appointed boss of the club relegated from the Premier League.