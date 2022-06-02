Last updated on .From the section Football

Sturridge played 26 times for England, scoring eight goals

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge's latest attempt to resurrect his career has ended in disappointment after being released by Perth Glory.

The 32-year-old joined the Australian club for the 2021-22 season but was released at the end of his contract following yet another injury-hit campaign.

The former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool forward started just one of the six games that he played and also failed to score.

Perth Glory ended the campaign bottom of the 12-team A-League with four wins from 26 games.

Sturridge spent six and a half seasons at Liverpool, scoring 67 goals in 160 games before a loan move to West Brom for the second half of the 2017-18 season.

He moved to Turkey in the summer of 2019 as a free agent.

His three-year deal with Trabzonspor was terminated the following March as Sturridge was given a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules prior to his stint with Perth Glory.