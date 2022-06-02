Slovenia v Sweden

First Half ends, Slovenia 0, Sweden 1.
Line-ups
Slovenia
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Oblak
- 4Blazic
- 6Bijol
- 17Mevlja
- 20StojanovicBooked at 37mins
- 22Gnezda Cerin
- 14Kurtic
- 3Sikosek
- 10ZajcBooked at 41mins
- 18Celar
- 9Sporar
Substitutes
- 2Karnicnik
- 5Stankovic
- 7Milec
- 8Lovric
- 11Sesko
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 15Stulac
- 16Vekic
- 19Zahovic
- 21Verbic
- 23Balkovec
Sweden
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Olsen
- 5Andersson
- 15StarfeltSubstituted forMilosevicat 45+2'minutes
- 4Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 20OlssonBooked at 43mins
- 13Karlström
- 10Forsberg
- 21Kulusevski
- 9Isak
- 7Claesson
Substitutes
- 2Krafth
- 3Ekdal
- 8Cajuste
- 11Hrgota
- 12Linde
- 14Milosevic
- 16Gyökeres
- 17Kurtulus
- 18Gudmundsson
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Alexander Milosevic replaces Carl Starfelt because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Gnezda Cerin with a headed pass.
Booking
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).
Post update
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Miha Zajc (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andraz Sporar (Slovenia).
Post update
Goal! Slovenia 0, Sweden 1. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty Sweden. Viktor Claesson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miha Zajc.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Petar Stojanovic.
Post update
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.