Close menu
UEFA Nations League
SloveniaSlovenia0SwedenSweden1

Slovenia v Sweden

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Slovenia

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Oblak
  • 4Blazic
  • 6Bijol
  • 17Mevlja
  • 20StojanovicBooked at 37mins
  • 22Gnezda Cerin
  • 14Kurtic
  • 3Sikosek
  • 10ZajcBooked at 41mins
  • 18Celar
  • 9Sporar

Substitutes

  • 2Karnicnik
  • 5Stankovic
  • 7Milec
  • 8Lovric
  • 11Sesko
  • 12Belec
  • 13Crnigoj
  • 15Stulac
  • 16Vekic
  • 19Zahovic
  • 21Verbic
  • 23Balkovec

Sweden

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Olsen
  • 5Andersson
  • 15StarfeltSubstituted forMilosevicat 45+2'minutes
  • 4Nilsson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 20OlssonBooked at 43mins
  • 13Karlström
  • 10Forsberg
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 9Isak
  • 7Claesson

Substitutes

  • 2Krafth
  • 3Ekdal
  • 8Cajuste
  • 11Hrgota
  • 12Linde
  • 14Milosevic
  • 16Gyökeres
  • 17Kurtulus
  • 18Gudmundsson
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Slovenia 0, Sweden 1.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Alexander Milosevic replaces Carl Starfelt because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Gnezda Cerin with a headed pass.

  4. Booking

    Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).

  6. Post update

    Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Miha Zajc (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andraz Sporar (Slovenia).

  10. Post update

    Goal! Slovenia 0, Sweden 1. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Booking

    Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Sweden. Viktor Claesson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miha Zajc.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Petar Stojanovic.

  17. Post update

    Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10101101
2Israel10101101
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Czech Rep10101101
4Portugal100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories