UEFA Nations League
SerbiaSerbia0NorwayNorway1

Serbia 0-1 Norway: Erling Haaland scores winner in first international since Man City deal agreed

Erling Haaland celebrates
Erling Haaland has played two games - one for Borussia Dortmund and one for Norway - since a deal was agreed to take him to Manchester City, scoring in both

Manchester City-bound striker Erling Haaland scored the winner for Norway as they began their Nations League campaign with victory in Serbia.

City said on 10 May they had reached a £51.2m deal to sign the 21-year-old this summer, although the transfer has not officially gone through yet.

Haaland scored from close range after clever approach play involving Arsenal's Martin Odegaard.

Sweden beat Slovenia 2-0 in the other game in Group B4.

Haaland has scored in his past six internationals, hitting nine goals in that period. In total, he has struck 16 times in 18 appearances for his country.

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 23Milinkovic-Savic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 15VeljkovicSubstituted forErakovicat 75'minutes
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 22LazovicSubstituted forZivkovicat 69'minutes
  • 16LukicSubstituted forGrujicat 69'minutes
  • 8GudeljSubstituted forJovicat 45'minutes
  • 17KosticSubstituted forRadonjicat 69'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Masovic
  • 5Erakovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 11Jovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 18Racic
  • 19Ristic
  • 21Grujic

Norway

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Nyland
  • 22Pedersen
  • 4Strandberg
  • 3Østigård
  • 5MelingBooked at 82mins
  • 16AursnesBooked at 3minsSubstituted forThorstvedtat 76'minutes
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forRyersonat 88'minutes
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 8BergeSubstituted forDæhliat 75'minutes
  • 7KingSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes
  • 9HålandSubstituted forThorsbyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 6Normann
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Dæhli
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 23Moe
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Serbia 0, Norway 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Serbia 0, Norway 1.

  3. Post update

    Marko Grujic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Julian Ryerson (Norway).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).

  6. Post update

    Leo Østigård (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Pedersen (Norway).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Julian Ryerson replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  11. Booking

    Birger Meling (Norway) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).

  13. Post update

    Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Jovic.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).

  16. Post update

    Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a through ball.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Kristian Thorstvedt replaces Fredrik Aursnes.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Mats Dæhli replaces Sander Berge.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002113
2Portugal10101101
3Spain10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002023
2Norway11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

