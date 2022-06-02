Match ends, Serbia 0, Norway 1.
Manchester City-bound striker Erling Haaland scored the winner for Norway as they began their Nations League campaign with victory in Serbia.
City said on 10 May they had reached a £51.2m deal to sign the 21-year-old this summer, although the transfer has not officially gone through yet.
Haaland scored from close range after clever approach play involving Arsenal's Martin Odegaard.
Sweden beat Slovenia 2-0 in the other game in Group B4.
Haaland has scored in his past six internationals, hitting nine goals in that period. In total, he has struck 16 times in 18 appearances for his country.
Line-ups
Serbia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
- 4Milenkovic
- 15VeljkovicSubstituted forErakovicat 75'minutes
- 2Pavlovic
- 22LazovicSubstituted forZivkovicat 69'minutes
- 16LukicSubstituted forGrujicat 69'minutes
- 8GudeljSubstituted forJovicat 45'minutes
- 17KosticSubstituted forRadonjicat 69'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 9MitrovicBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Masovic
- 5Erakovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Radonjic
- 11Jovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Zivkovic
- 18Racic
- 19Ristic
- 21Grujic
Norway
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 4Strandberg
- 3Østigård
- 5MelingBooked at 82mins
- 16AursnesBooked at 3minsSubstituted forThorstvedtat 76'minutes
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forRyersonat 88'minutes
- 10Ødegaard
- 8BergeSubstituted forDæhliat 75'minutes
- 7KingSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes
- 9HålandSubstituted forThorsbyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 6Normann
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 19Sørloth
- 20Dæhli
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Moe
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Serbia 0, Norway 1.
Post update
Marko Grujic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julian Ryerson (Norway).
Post update
Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).
Post update
Leo Østigård (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Pedersen (Norway).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Julian Ryerson replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Booking
Birger Meling (Norway) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).
Post update
Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Post update
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Post update
Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Kristian Thorstvedt replaces Fredrik Aursnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Mats Dæhli replaces Sander Berge.