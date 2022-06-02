Serbia v Norway

First Half ends, Serbia 0, Norway 1.
Serbia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
- 4Milenkovic
- 15Veljkovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 22Lazovic
- 16Lukic
- 8Gudelj
- 17Kostic
- 10Tadic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Masovic
- 5Erakovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Radonjic
- 11Jovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Zivkovic
- 18Racic
- 19Ristic
- 21Grujic
Norway
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 4Strandberg
- 3Østigård
- 5Meling
- 16AursnesBooked at 3mins
- 11Elyounoussi
- 10Ødegaard
- 8Berge
- 7King
- 9Håland
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 6Normann
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 19Sørloth
- 20Dæhli
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Moe
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia).
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sander Berge (Norway).
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).
Erling Håland (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Goal! Serbia 0, Norway 1. Erling Håland (Norway) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.
Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).
Erling Håland (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.