Ricardo Horta struck on his first Portugal appearance in almost eight years as they drew with Spain in their Nations League opener in Seville.
Spain's Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal, finishing off a slick move involving Gavi and Pablo Sarabia.
Braga's Horta, who won a first cap as a teenager in 2014, came off the bench and tucked home Joao Cancelo's cross.
It is almost 10 years since this fixture was won by either side, with the last five meetings all draws.
Jordi Alba should have won the game for Spain when he headed wide from eight yards out.
Spain's Carlos Soler and Portugal forward Rafael Leao squandered two good opportunities each with the hosts ahead 1-0 through Morata's 25th-minute effort.
The visitors, who won the 2019 tournament, brought on Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half but he was not involved in the 82nd-minute equaliser, which was Horta's first international goal.
This is only the second time in nine games in all competitions that Spain have not won. The other was last year's Nations League final defeat by France.
In the other game in Group A2, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1.
On Sunday, the Czechs host Spain and Portugal are at home to Switzerland.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 15LlorenteBooked at 72mins
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 19SolerSubstituted forKokeat 63'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 90mins
- 9PáezSubstituted forLlorenteat 81'minutes
- 11TorresSubstituted forOlmoat 63'minutes
- 7MorataSubstituted forde Tomásat 70'minutes
- 22SarabiaBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 3Martínez
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 10Asensio
- 12Fati Vieira
- 13Raya
- 14de Tomás
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 20Carvajal
- 21Olmo
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Meireles Costa
- 20Cancelo
- 3PepeBooked at 90mins
- 13Danilo
- 5GuerreiroBooked at 89mins
- 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forNunesat 81'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNevesat 45'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 39mins
- 16OtávioSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 62'minutes
- 9André SilvaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 62'minutes
- 15da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Dalot
- 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 21da Luz Horta
- 23Nunes
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 1, Portugal 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.
Booking
Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Spain).
Post update
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal).
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Matheus Nunes.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Booking
Matheus Nunes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.