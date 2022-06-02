Close menu
UEFA Nations League
SpainSpain1PortugalPortugal1

Spain 1-1 Portugal: Ricardo Horta scores on international return in draw

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ricardo Horta
Ricardo Horta was 19 when he won his first cap and is 27 now

Ricardo Horta struck on his first Portugal appearance in almost eight years as they drew with Spain in their Nations League opener in Seville.

Spain's Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal, finishing off a slick move involving Gavi and Pablo Sarabia.

Braga's Horta, who won a first cap as a teenager in 2014, came off the bench and tucked home Joao Cancelo's cross.

It is almost 10 years since this fixture was won by either side, with the last five meetings all draws.

Jordi Alba should have won the game for Spain when he headed wide from eight yards out.

Spain's Carlos Soler and Portugal forward Rafael Leao squandered two good opportunities each with the hosts ahead 1-0 through Morata's 25th-minute effort.

The visitors, who won the 2019 tournament, brought on Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half but he was not involved in the 82nd-minute equaliser, which was Horta's first international goal.

This is only the second time in nine games in all competitions that Spain have not won. The other was last year's Nations League final defeat by France.

In the other game in Group A2, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1.

On Sunday, the Czechs host Spain and Portugal are at home to Switzerland.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 15LlorenteBooked at 72mins
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 19SolerSubstituted forKokeat 63'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 90mins
  • 9PáezSubstituted forLlorenteat 81'minutes
  • 11TorresSubstituted forOlmoat 63'minutes
  • 7MorataSubstituted forde Tomásat 70'minutes
  • 22SarabiaBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Martínez
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 10Asensio
  • 12Fati Vieira
  • 13Raya
  • 14de Tomás
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Carvajal
  • 21Olmo

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3PepeBooked at 90mins
  • 13Danilo
  • 5GuerreiroBooked at 89mins
  • 11Bruno FernandesSubstituted forNunesat 81'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNevesat 45'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 39mins
  • 16OtávioSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 62'minutes
  • 9André SilvaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 62'minutes
  • 15da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 23Nunes
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 1, Portugal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 1, Portugal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.

  4. Booking

    Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pepe (Portugal).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  8. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Spain).

  10. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal).

  14. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Matheus Nunes.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by João Cancelo.

  19. Booking

    Matheus Nunes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002113
2Portugal10101101
3Spain10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002023
2Norway11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

