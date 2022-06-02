Spain v Portugal

First Half ends, Spain 1, Portugal 0.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 15Llorente
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 19Soler
- 5Busquets
- 9Páez
- 11Torres
- 7Morata
- 22SarabiaBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 3Martínez
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 10Asensio
- 12Fati Vieira
- 13Raya
- 14de Tomás
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 20Carvajal
- 21Olmo
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Meireles Costa
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 5Guerreiro
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 38mins
- 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 39mins
- 16Otávio
- 9André Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Dalot
- 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 21da Luz Horta
- 23Nunes
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).
Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Booking
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
Booking
João Moutinho (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).
Post update
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Pablo Sarabia (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).
Post update
Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Otávio.