UEFA Nations League
SpainSpain1PortugalPortugal0

Spain v Portugal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 15Llorente
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 19Soler
  • 5Busquets
  • 9Páez
  • 11Torres
  • 7Morata
  • 22SarabiaBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Martínez
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 10Asensio
  • 12Fati Vieira
  • 13Raya
  • 14de Tomás
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Carvajal
  • 21Olmo

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 13Danilo
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 38mins
  • 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 39mins
  • 16Otávio
  • 9André Silva
  • 15da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 23Nunes
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spain 1, Portugal 0.

  2. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).

  9. Booking

    Bernardo Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

  12. Booking

    João Moutinho (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).

  16. Post update

    André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Booking

    Pablo Sarabia (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).

  19. Post update

    Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Otávio.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10101101
2Israel10101101
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Czech Rep10101101
4Portugal100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000
