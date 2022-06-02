Close menu
UEFA Nations League
Czech RepCzech Republic1SwitzerlandSwitzerland1

Czech Republic v Switzerland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2Zima
  • 4BrabecBooked at 20mins
  • 6Krejcí
  • 5Coufal
  • 22Soucek
  • 15Sadílek
  • 21Zeleny
  • 14Jankto
  • 10Kuchta
  • 9Hlozek

Substitutes

  • 7Kalvach
  • 8Pesek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 12Havel
  • 13Mateju
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Cerny
  • 18Král
  • 19Lingr
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 23Mandous

Switzerland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 22SchärBooked at 35mins
  • 4ElvediBooked at 31mins
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 15Sow
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 17Vargas
  • 5Okafor
  • 7Embolo

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Frei
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Lotomba
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21Kobel
  • 23Shaqiri
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Switzerland 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 1, Switzerland 1. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  3. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Noah Okafor (Switzerland).

  6. Post update

    Ladislav Krejcí (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Remo Freuler tries a through ball, but Rubén Vargas is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).

  9. Post update

    Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Fabian Schär (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

  12. Post update

    Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.

  15. Booking

    Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).

  17. Post update

    Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Djibril Sow (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jaroslav Zeleny (Czech Republic).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hlozek with a headed pass.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10101101
2Israel10101101
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Czech Rep10101101
4Portugal100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

