Czech Republic v Switzerland

First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Switzerland 1.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Vaclík
- 2Zima
- 4BrabecBooked at 20mins
- 6Krejcí
- 5Coufal
- 22Soucek
- 15Sadílek
- 21Zeleny
- 14Jankto
- 10Kuchta
- 9Hlozek
Substitutes
- 7Kalvach
- 8Pesek
- 11Jurecka
- 12Havel
- 13Mateju
- 16Stanek
- 17Cerny
- 18Král
- 19Lingr
- 20Vlkanova
- 23Mandous
Switzerland
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 22SchärBooked at 35mins
- 4ElvediBooked at 31mins
- 13Rodríguez
- 15Sow
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 17Vargas
- 5Okafor
- 7Embolo
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 6Frei
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12Omlin
- 14Zuber
- 16Lotomba
- 18Cömert
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Aebischer
- 21Kobel
- 23Shaqiri
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Switzerland 1. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic).
Foul by Noah Okafor (Switzerland).
Post update
Ladislav Krejcí (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Switzerland. Remo Freuler tries a through ball, but Rubén Vargas is caught offside.
Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).
Post update
Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Fabian Schär (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
Post update
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.
Booking
Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).
Post update
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Djibril Sow (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaroslav Zeleny (Czech Republic).
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Hlozek with a headed pass.