Estonia v San Marino

Match ends, Estonia 2, San Marino 0.
Line-ups
Estonia
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Hein
- 2KuuskSubstituted forPaskotsiat 69'minutes
- 16Tamm
- 18Mets
- 10ZenjovSubstituted forTenisteat 85'minutes
- 14VassiljevSubstituted forPuriat 85'minutes
- 5KreidaSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
- 4Käit
- 11Sinyavskiy
- 17Kirss
- 9SorgaSubstituted forAnierat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Igonen
- 3Pikk
- 6Lukka
- 7Puri
- 8Anier
- 13Soomets
- 15Paskotsi
- 19Peetson
- 20Pürg
- 21Miller
- 22Vallner
- 23Teniste
San Marino
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 23Benedettini
- 11BattistiniSubstituted forD'Addarioat 21'minutes
- 3Palazzi
- 4Fabbri
- 14ZafferaniSubstituted forHirschat 57'minutes
- 17GolinucciBooked at 60minsSubstituted forTomassiniat 89'minutes
- 8Battistini
- 22MularoniBooked at 68mins
- 13GrandoniSubstituted forRinaldiat 57'minutes
- 7VitaioliSubstituted forCevoliat 57'minutes
- 9Nanni
Substitutes
- 1Simoncini
- 2D'Addario
- 5Cevoli
- 6Bernardi
- 10Tomassini
- 12Benedettini
- 15Censoni
- 16Rinaldi
- 18Cesarini
- 19Tomassini
- 20Hirsch
- 21Lunadei
- Referee:
- Ioannis Papadopoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Estonia 2, San Marino 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sander Puri (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. David Tomassini replaces Alessandro Golinucci.
Post update
Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).
Post update
Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Taijo Teniste replaces Sergei Zenjov.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Sander Puri replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.
Post update
Foul by Robert Kirss (Estonia).
Post update
Alessandro D'Addario (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Nanni.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Nanni.
Post update
Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).
Post update
Michael Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maksim Paskotsi (Estonia).
Post update
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Estonia. Robert Kirss tries a through ball, but Henri Anier is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Henri Anier replaces Erik Sorga.