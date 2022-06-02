Close menu
UEFA Nations League
EstoniaEstonia2San MarinoSan Marino0

Estonia v San Marino

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Estonia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Hein
  • 2KuuskSubstituted forPaskotsiat 69'minutes
  • 16Tamm
  • 18Mets
  • 10ZenjovSubstituted forTenisteat 85'minutes
  • 14VassiljevSubstituted forPuriat 85'minutes
  • 5KreidaSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
  • 4Käit
  • 11Sinyavskiy
  • 17Kirss
  • 9SorgaSubstituted forAnierat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Igonen
  • 3Pikk
  • 6Lukka
  • 7Puri
  • 8Anier
  • 13Soomets
  • 15Paskotsi
  • 19Peetson
  • 20Pürg
  • 21Miller
  • 22Vallner
  • 23Teniste

San Marino

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 23Benedettini
  • 11BattistiniSubstituted forD'Addarioat 21'minutes
  • 3Palazzi
  • 4Fabbri
  • 14ZafferaniSubstituted forHirschat 57'minutes
  • 17GolinucciBooked at 60minsSubstituted forTomassiniat 89'minutes
  • 8Battistini
  • 22MularoniBooked at 68mins
  • 13GrandoniSubstituted forRinaldiat 57'minutes
  • 7VitaioliSubstituted forCevoliat 57'minutes
  • 9Nanni

Substitutes

  • 1Simoncini
  • 2D'Addario
  • 5Cevoli
  • 6Bernardi
  • 10Tomassini
  • 12Benedettini
  • 15Censoni
  • 16Rinaldi
  • 18Cesarini
  • 19Tomassini
  • 20Hirsch
  • 21Lunadei
Referee:
Ioannis Papadopoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Estonia 2, San Marino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Estonia 2, San Marino 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sander Puri (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino. David Tomassini replaces Alessandro Golinucci.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

  6. Post update

    Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Taijo Teniste replaces Sergei Zenjov.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Sander Puri replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Robert Kirss (Estonia).

  10. Post update

    Alessandro D'Addario (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Nanni.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Nanni.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

  15. Post update

    Michael Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Maksim Paskotsi (Estonia).

  17. Post update

    Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Estonia. Robert Kirss tries a through ball, but Henri Anier is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Henri Anier replaces Erik Sorga.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Cyprus100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Israel00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Spain00000000
4Switzerland00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway00000000
2Serbia00000000
3Slovenia00000000
4Sweden00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories