Close menu
UEFA Nations League
CyprusCyprus0KosovoKosovo2

Cyprus v Kosovo

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Cyprus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Michael
  • 8KyriakouSubstituted forKatelarisat 66'minutes
  • 6Gogic
  • 13PanagiotouBooked at 90mins
  • 7AntoniouSubstituted forPanagiotouat 67'minutes
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20Kastanos
  • 15PapoulisSubstituted forPittasat 67'minutes
  • 4IoannouSubstituted forKakoullisat 76'minutes
  • 21TzionisSubstituted forLoizouat 71'minutes
  • 10Sotiriou

Substitutes

  • 1Toumpas
  • 2Panagiotou
  • 3Antoniades
  • 5Katelaris
  • 9Christofi
  • 11Avraam
  • 12Christodoulou
  • 14Kakoullis
  • 16Correa
  • 17Loizou
  • 19Ioannou
  • 23Pittas

Kosovo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Muric
  • 2KastratiBooked at 30mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 4KryeziuBooked at 36mins
  • 3Aliti
  • 21IdriziSubstituted forLoshajat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 6Fazliji
  • 14BerishaSubstituted forDresevicat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Zhegrova
  • 18Muriqi
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forBytyqiat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 8Muslija
  • 10Zeneli
  • 11Rrudhani
  • 15Sahiti
  • 16Bekaj
  • 17Kololli
  • 19Loshaj
  • 20Dresevic
  • 22Domgjoni
  • 23Bytyqi
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2.

  3. Booking

    Nikolas Panagiotou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nikolas Panagiotou (Cyprus).

  6. Booking

    Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  8. Post update

    Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo. Zymer Bytyqi replaces Milot Rashica.

  10. Post update

    Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Cyprus. Loizos Loizou tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Panagiotou (Cyprus).

  15. Booking

    Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).

  17. Post update

    Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).

  19. Post update

    Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florian Loshaj.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Cyprus100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Israel00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Spain00000000
4Switzerland00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway00000000
2Serbia00000000
3Slovenia00000000
4Sweden00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories