Georgia v Gibraltar

Match ends, Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 4KashiaSubstituted forKobakhidzeat 63'minutes
- 3Khocholava
- 11Lobzhanidze
- 15Mekvabishvili
- 6AburjaniaSubstituted forKiteishviliat 63'minutes
- 19TsitaishviliSubstituted forGiorbelidzeat 40'minutesBooked at 44mins
- 20ChakvetadzeBooked at 36minsSubstituted forKvekveskiriat 78'minutes
- 7KvaratskheliaSubstituted forQazaishviliat 63'minutes
- 22Mikautadze
Substitutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 8Qazaishvili
- 9Davitashvili
- 10Kiteishvili
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Kobakhidze
- 14Giorbelidze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 17Kupatadze
- 18Zivzivadze
- 21Altunashvili
- 23Dvali
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 2JolleyBooked at 32minsSubstituted forValarinoat 66'minutes
- 14Chipolina
- 3Lopes
- 6Wiseman
- 20BrittoBooked at 36mins
- 10WalkerSubstituted forHernandezat 72'minutes
- 17RonanSubstituted forTorrillaat 45'minutes
- 5AnnesleySubstituted forMouelhiat 66'minutes
- 7CasciaroBooked at 80mins
- 9StycheSubstituted forCoombesat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Banda
- 8Badr Hassan
- 11Pons
- 12Ballantine
- 13Avellano
- 15Morgan
- 16Mouelhi
- 18Hernandez
- 19Valarino
- 21Coombes
- 22Torrilla
- Referee:
- Morten Krogh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bernardo Lopes (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aymen Mouelhi with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri (Georgia).
Post update
Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0. Vako (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saba Lobzhanidze.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 3, Gibraltar 0. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saba Lobzhanidze.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vako (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze.
Post update
Foul by Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia).
Post update
Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Georgia. Vako tries a through ball, but Saba Lobzhanidze is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.
Booking
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Post update
Foul by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri (Georgia).
Post update
Ethan Britto (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Nikoloz Kvekveskiri replaces Giorgi Chakvetadze.