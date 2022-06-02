Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Watch: Fans shared videos showing pepper spray being deployed and children crying in Paris

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has labelled comments by France's interior minister about the scenes at the Champions League final as "disgraceful".

Gerald Darmanin said only English fans caused problems at the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.

"My response to the French minister's comments again, as I said earlier in the week, is just one of disbelief frankly," added Hogan.

Police used tear gas on some fans.

Hogan said 6,500 fans had responded to a request by the club, asking supporters who attended the final, to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event.

"With regard to the fact that this is only Liverpool fans, I spoke to my counterpart at Real Madrid yesterday, who made it clear that their fans also had issues," he added in a question and answer session external-link on Liverpool's website.

"The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they [fans] suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, it's just disgraceful."

Europe's football governing body Uefa has commissioned an independent report into what happened at the final.

"We've written to Uefa again today and we've raised specific questions - 13 specific questions - that we'd like them to clarify around the details of this investigation," said Hogan.

"We just feel it's incredibly important that we get this investigation going, frankly that we get it launched immediately."

Liverpool fans have described heavy-handed policing, organisational chaos and overcrowding at the showpiece game, which was moved to Paris from St Petersburg following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They have strongly contested the version of events from French authorities, who have blamed ticket fraud and accused Liverpool football club of failing to control their fans.

The match, which was eventually won 1-0 by Real Madrid, was delayed when long queues of Liverpool fans built up outside the stadium in Paris.

It has also emerged that supporters were targeted by local gangs.