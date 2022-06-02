Harry Maguire was booed by some home fans when he played for England against Ivory Coast at Wembley in March

England return to action in the Uefa Nations League when they meet Hungary in Budapest's Puskas Arena on Saturday, as manager Gareth Southgate shapes his plans for the World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate will have most of his squad and starters for the opening World Cup game against Iran on 21 November fixed in his mind - but form, fitness and the tournament's late start has shifted the dynamic of selection.

England face Germany in Munich on Tuesday before home games against Italy and the Hungarians once more, in what Southgate will regard as a crucial phase of his planning.

So what questions will Southgate hope might be answered in this important four-game England programme?

Will Maguire regain his form?

Harry Maguire remains one of Southgate's most trusted lieutenants. The manager will hope Manchester United's captain will still be as vital to him in Qatar as he was when England reached the World Cup semi-final in Russia four years ago.

Back then, Maguire's 'man of the people' approach endeared him to the nation but he rejoins England's squad for this international break under much scrutiny after a torrid time on and off the field in recent months.

Maguire had a poor season at Old Trafford, resulting in his name and first touch being booed by a section of his own fans in England's 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast at Wembley in March. It was a chastening moment for the central defender and drew heavy condemnation from Southgate, as well as the player's team-mates.

And he spoke this week about the understandable concerns and impact on his family of an incident in April when police conducted a sweep of his home after he received a bomb threat.

Maguire accepts criticism of his performances but quite rightly stated a line had been crossed when it came to threats to his family's safety.

There can be no escaping that Maguire lost his way amid the mediocrity of Manchester United's performances last season, his standing as captain called into question and his poor form drawing scorn, even at Old Trafford, on occasions.

Maguire needs big performances in these next four games to re-establish his reputation as Southgate goes through his options in central defence, with Manchester City title-winner John Stones also hoping to start another major tournament.

Fikayo Tomori is rewarded for an outstanding season in Serie A, the 24-year-old helping AC Milan to the title, with a recall. The former Chelsea defender has matured on and off the pitch and will harbour real hopes of forcing his way into the frame for Qatar.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is another talented youngster who has already made his mark with England as he hopes to build on an impressive start at international level.

Arsenal's Ben White harboured similar hopes but has been ruled out with injury, while Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is dropped.

Maguire is still regarded as one of Southgate's main men - but he needs to prove he is at least somewhere near his best.

Can Bowen be England's 'bolter'?

Squads in the run-up to big tournaments often prove to contain a 'bolter' - a player who has never previously figured but who comes into late contention - and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen may well get the chance to be Southgate's man over the next four games.

The 25-year-old attacker forced his way into the party for these upcoming Nations League fixtures via an irresistible run of form that marked him down as one of the Premier League's outstanding performers.

Bowen scored 12 league goals, 18 in all competitions and 13 assists, and his emergence is testament to the power of persistence and hard work added to genuine quality, after he started his career in the National League with Hereford United before coming to prominence at Hull City.

Jarrod Bowen was the fourth highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League last season with 12 goals, behind only Harry Kane (17), Jamie Vardy (15) and Raheem Sterling (13)

It is his eye-catching form for the Hammers that means he is in this England squad ahead of the likes of Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Bowen has drawn admiring glances, and words, from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has made no secret of just how good he thinks Bowen is.

Having flourished in West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-final, Bowen is a serious contender for the World Cup if he impresses over the next fortnight and continues his form into next season.

Is Abraham Kane's best deputy?

Tammy Abraham's success story at Roma since his move from Chelsea last summer has put him in prime position to be England captain Harry Kane's deputy in Qatar.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had that status at Euro 2020 but a season wrecked by injuries has seen him fade out of contention - meaning this is one of the dilemmas Southgate must solve.

Abraham scored 27 goals and won the inaugural Europa Conference League following his £34m switch to work under Jose Mourinho and will get the opportunity to press his claims in the Nations League.

Calvert-Lewin is much admired by Southgate and remains in his thoughts, while there remains hope Rashford can rediscover his best form under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Abraham, however, will get the first crack at it and has a big chance to put himself right at the front of the queue with just five months to go until the World Cup.

Bellingham's big chance

Borussia Dortmund's brilliant 18-year-old Jude Bellingham is competing in a hotly contested central area of England's team but has looked so composed, so rich in quality, that his claims could be irresistible by the time the World Cup starts in Qatar.

Bellingham has looked at home, and more, with England - and with his club in the Champions League and Bundesliga. If and when the time comes for him to leave Germany, every top club in Europe will have an interest.

With Jordan Henderson omitted after a busy campaign with Liverpool, Bellingham is sure to figure in these Nations League games and has the inner steel, as well as the quality, to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

Southgate has used West Ham's Declan Rice and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in his midfield to good effect. Bellingham offers an all-round option with his natural ability to take on just about any task asked of him.

These games may also provide further showcases for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, while another young talent from Stamford Bridge, Mason Mount, is already cemented in Southgate's plans.

Bellingham, however, has the capacity and the ability to make himself a starter in Qatar and these internationals give him another platform.