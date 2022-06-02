Close menu

England in Nations League: Harry Maguire's future and other issues facing Gareth Southgate

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section England

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire was booed by some home fans when he played for England against Ivory Coast at Wembley in March

England return to action in the Uefa Nations League when they meet Hungary in Budapest's Puskas Arena on Saturday, as manager Gareth Southgate shapes his plans for the World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate will have most of his squad and starters for the opening World Cup game against Iran on 21 November fixed in his mind - but form, fitness and the tournament's late start has shifted the dynamic of selection.

England face Germany in Munich on Tuesday before home games against Italy and the Hungarians once more, in what Southgate will regard as a crucial phase of his planning.

So what questions will Southgate hope might be answered in this important four-game England programme?

Will Maguire regain his form?

Harry Maguire remains one of Southgate's most trusted lieutenants. The manager will hope Manchester United's captain will still be as vital to him in Qatar as he was when England reached the World Cup semi-final in Russia four years ago.

Back then, Maguire's 'man of the people' approach endeared him to the nation but he rejoins England's squad for this international break under much scrutiny after a torrid time on and off the field in recent months.

Maguire had a poor season at Old Trafford, resulting in his name and first touch being booed by a section of his own fans in England's 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast at Wembley in March. It was a chastening moment for the central defender and drew heavy condemnation from Southgate, as well as the player's team-mates.

And he spoke this week about the understandable concerns and impact on his family of an incident in April when police conducted a sweep of his home after he received a bomb threat.

Maguire accepts criticism of his performances but quite rightly stated a line had been crossed when it came to threats to his family's safety.

There can be no escaping that Maguire lost his way amid the mediocrity of Manchester United's performances last season, his standing as captain called into question and his poor form drawing scorn, even at Old Trafford, on occasions.

Maguire needs big performances in these next four games to re-establish his reputation as Southgate goes through his options in central defence, with Manchester City title-winner John Stones also hoping to start another major tournament.

Fikayo Tomori is rewarded for an outstanding season in Serie A, the 24-year-old helping AC Milan to the title, with a recall. The former Chelsea defender has matured on and off the pitch and will harbour real hopes of forcing his way into the frame for Qatar.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is another talented youngster who has already made his mark with England as he hopes to build on an impressive start at international level.

Arsenal's Ben White harboured similar hopes but has been ruled out with injury, while Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is dropped.

Maguire is still regarded as one of Southgate's main men - but he needs to prove he is at least somewhere near his best.

Can Bowen be England's 'bolter'?

Squads in the run-up to big tournaments often prove to contain a 'bolter' - a player who has never previously figured but who comes into late contention - and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen may well get the chance to be Southgate's man over the next four games.

The 25-year-old attacker forced his way into the party for these upcoming Nations League fixtures via an irresistible run of form that marked him down as one of the Premier League's outstanding performers.

Bowen scored 12 league goals, 18 in all competitions and 13 assists, and his emergence is testament to the power of persistence and hard work added to genuine quality, after he started his career in the National League with Hereford United before coming to prominence at Hull City.

Jarrod Bowen in action in training
Jarrod Bowen was the fourth highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League last season with 12 goals, behind only Harry Kane (17), Jamie Vardy (15) and Raheem Sterling (13)

It is his eye-catching form for the Hammers that means he is in this England squad ahead of the likes of Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Bowen has drawn admiring glances, and words, from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has made no secret of just how good he thinks Bowen is.

Having flourished in West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-final, Bowen is a serious contender for the World Cup if he impresses over the next fortnight and continues his form into next season.

Is Abraham Kane's best deputy?

Tammy Abraham's success story at Roma since his move from Chelsea last summer has put him in prime position to be England captain Harry Kane's deputy in Qatar.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had that status at Euro 2020 but a season wrecked by injuries has seen him fade out of contention - meaning this is one of the dilemmas Southgate must solve.

Abraham scored 27 goals and won the inaugural Europa Conference League following his £34m switch to work under Jose Mourinho and will get the opportunity to press his claims in the Nations League.

Calvert-Lewin is much admired by Southgate and remains in his thoughts, while there remains hope Rashford can rediscover his best form under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Abraham, however, will get the first crack at it and has a big chance to put himself right at the front of the queue with just five months to go until the World Cup.

Bellingham's big chance

Borussia Dortmund's brilliant 18-year-old Jude Bellingham is competing in a hotly contested central area of England's team but has looked so composed, so rich in quality, that his claims could be irresistible by the time the World Cup starts in Qatar.

Bellingham has looked at home, and more, with England - and with his club in the Champions League and Bundesliga. If and when the time comes for him to leave Germany, every top club in Europe will have an interest.

With Jordan Henderson omitted after a busy campaign with Liverpool, Bellingham is sure to figure in these Nations League games and has the inner steel, as well as the quality, to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

Southgate has used West Ham's Declan Rice and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in his midfield to good effect. Bellingham offers an all-round option with his natural ability to take on just about any task asked of him.

These games may also provide further showcases for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, while another young talent from Stamford Bridge, Mason Mount, is already cemented in Southgate's plans.

Bellingham, however, has the capacity and the ability to make himself a starter in Qatar and these internationals give him another platform.

Comments

Join the conversation

133 comments

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 08:24

    His fall from favour in the eyes of the public has been huge, and whether you think he is an England player or not, the level of vitriol by huge swathes of the media and public is to me at least very disconcerting. His transfer fee was not his fault and shouldn’t be used against him.
    On current form he shouldn’t be starting for England but I wish him well and hope he regains form soon

    • Reply posted by Sean, today at 08:48

      Sean replied:
      What did he say when he got nicked in Spain, " do you know who I am?" 🤷‍♂️🤣

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 08:35

    Some people need to take a good long look at themselves

    Ok banter is ok and we all like to have a laugh at United failures ( they did enough of to everyone else when they were successful)

    That’s banter mostly

    But the level of hate being sent to him is beyond a joke, death threats to him and his family , bomb threats, constant abuse about is physical appearance , get a grip
    Good luck England

    • Reply posted by The Iron Duke, today at 08:38

      The Iron Duke replied:
      If you have the misfortune to read any of the rubbish posted on Facebook from so called fans in various countries of another continent that I won’t mention, I’m absolutely convinced the abuse of Maguire from said counties is racist in nature. Of course, it gets ignored and brushed under the carpet as it doesn’t fit the narrative

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 08:08

    There are better English centre backs in League One and the Championship, in fact also the WSL.

  • Comment posted by Piemon2804, today at 08:10

    As long as he still wears a United shirt, he will always be part of the England furniture. A bit like a chair, stiff and doesn't move very often.

  • Comment posted by The Artiste Formally Known as Prints, today at 08:19

    Maguire is the polar opposite of many of the England players.
    So many of the domestic league "stars" are useless when they put on the Countries shirt but he normally has a tidy game in spite of his calamitous form for his club.

    • Reply posted by iPlayer Account, today at 08:44

      iPlayer Account replied:
      England. Pub. Man U.
      In that order.

  • Comment posted by slapheadblue, today at 08:36

    He's not quick enough or mobile enough, and unfortunately thinks he's better on the ball than he actually is - so no, he's a liabilty and shouldn't be first choice

    Even Utd found that out

  • Comment posted by And I Said, today at 08:30

    Maguire is a better player for England than Utd.

    But then that was the same for Pogba and many other players at Utd who were better in their national sides.

    Which goes to show that the problem was always caused by the Utd culture. It makes players lazy.

  • Comment posted by Windleiser, today at 08:33

    We should pick the players based on how well they play, not big names from big clubs. If a player , lower down the premier is doing well, they should be in. Maguire has had a terrible season. Has he even had one good game at all? Most would say no. So he shouldn't be in the squad, yet alone in the team!

    • Reply posted by sr12345, today at 08:37

      sr12345 replied:
      But he plays very well for England every time, so he 100% deserves to be in the squad for that reason alone

  • Comment posted by Max Bovril, today at 08:27

    Maguire has scored more goals in an England shirt than those clowns Grealish and Sancho ever will.

  • Comment posted by truth, today at 08:14

    Made for teams that sit in and defend the box. When playing in teams expected to take the game to the opposition and he has to defend higher up the pitch, he’s no good.

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 08:16

    Turning like an oil tanker in Qatar? Might as well.

  • Comment posted by Derek s, today at 08:14

    Maguire is a good centre half, his loss of form is symptomatic of the problems at Man U. Like all players he is only a part of a unit and is affected by the performances of those around him.
    In fairness though I'd probably leave him out of my team whilst he recaptures the form that made him integral to the team in previous competitions.

  • Comment posted by The Iron Duke, today at 08:36

    It really shows up the hypocrisy of Southgate to be honest. I would not like to see Maguire dropped as he always plays well for England but Southgate’s claims about only picking on form are laughable - he does one thing and says another. Eric Dier has had a brilliant season for Spurs, all under the radar of course as people only like to run him down and not even sure the BBC know who he is.

    • Reply posted by sr12345, today at 08:40

      sr12345 replied:
      Finally someone who gets it. Dier definitely should've been called up, he's been great lately, but Maguire is brilliant for England and shouldn't be dropped unless that changes

  • Comment posted by Roger of Manchester, today at 08:25

    The article has a simple question about Maguire and then rambles on about almost all the squad.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 08:24

    McGuire, Robertson and Bowen...........all ex Hull City players. If only we could hold on to our top talent we'd be in a much better position.

    • Reply posted by AdamN, today at 08:27

      AdamN replied:
      Looks like one more on the way this summer as well, Lewis Potter? Hopefully to West Ham with Bowen, I know Moyes is very keen.

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 08:19

    Better in a national shirt than in a club shirt, they seem to breed them that way at ManU

  • Comment posted by mr mark, today at 08:15

    He's not as bad as people make out but that transfer fee, toxic environment at man united and constant scrutiny have destroyed his career as a top level player. It should be stones and Tomori as our starting CB from now on as they've both proved they can handle it

  • Comment posted by Harrysdad, today at 08:41

    I would argue Man Utd are the shambles and not Maguire as well as many other high profile players under performing at that club.

  • Comment posted by Stew, today at 08:25

    Maguire is a competent Premier League central defender but nowhere near World class like Van Dijk, Chiellini and others. With Maguire you are immediately weaker than your opponents in a key position.

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 08:21

    Give him 2 strong holding midfielders in front (i.e Rice/Phillips), in a defence that doesn't hold a high line but drops deep - clearly he can do a job, we wouldn't have made it to a major semi-final/final otherwise. Surely in the modern game however, we need more pace and versatility in our defenders...he's been a loyal servant but maybe his race is run...

