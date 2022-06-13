Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B1
ArmeniaArmenia17:00ScotlandScotland
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Armenia v Scotland: Visitors must trust in Steve Clarke's blueprint for success - Callum McGregor

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scotland were comfortable winners at home to Armenia last week
Scotland were comfortable winners at home to Armenia last week
Nations League Group B1: Armenia v Scotland
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland must "stand together" and "trust" manager Steve Clarke as they visit Armenia on Nations League duty in the wake of disappointment in Dublin, says midfielder Callum McGregor.

The same opponents were brushed aside 2-0 at Hampden last week, but that was followed by a dismal 3-0 defeat away to the Republic of Ireland.

"The manager has done a lot of good work with this group of players, so it's important now that we trust him and stand behind him," said Celtic captain McGregor.

Scotland went into June's fixtures on an eight-game unbeaten run, having finished their World Cup qualifying group strongly to enter the play-offs.

However, Ukraine were too good for Clarke's side in the Glasgow semi-final and a woeful showing against the Irish has soured the recently buoyant mood further.

"The manager has done a great job," added McGregor. "Look at where the national team was when he came in. He's made a huge impact, getting us to the first tournament in 23 years and a play-off semi-final, which is the closest we've been to a World Cup for many, many years as well.

"There's a building process in place. By no means are we the finished article or do we think that we have arrived. There's a lot of work to be done and the players and staff all understand that."

While McGregor admitted Scotland "fell way short" in Dublin, Clarke was reluctant to discuss Saturday's showing, calling it "a bit of a head scratcher".

"People can write and say what they want," the manager added of media condemnation. "There is nothing I can do to control that - the most important thing is what we do next."

McGregor is adamant "the blueprint for success is there", explaining: "It's about trying to learn from it, the small details. We have to stick together when we come under criticism. That's the time when you stand together as a group.

"Of course there is big pressure off the back of a disappointing performance. Everyone looks at the next one [and asks] 'right what are they going to do? Will they fold or come back strong?' We have to give a positive performance and find a positive result.

"We have to show everyone we are hurt by what happened at the weekend."

Team news

Clarke revealed he has "significant doubts" in terms of fitness, without going into any details, merely saying there would be "some rotation".

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper left the squad prior to the weekend to get married, as did uncapped goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Armenia made eight changes for Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Ukraine in Poland, with captain Varazdat Haroyan among those rested and Eduard Spertsyan, who scored in the opening 1-0 home win over the Republic of Ireland, missing.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th June 2022

  • ArmeniaArmenia17:00ScotlandScotland
  • NetherlandsNetherlands19:45WalesWales
  • MoldovaMoldova17:00AndorraAndorra
  • LiechtensteinLiechtenstein19:45LatviaLatvia
  • EnglandEngland19:45HungaryHungary
  • GermanyGermany19:45ItalyItaly
  • PolandPoland19:45BelgiumBelgium
  • UkraineUkraine19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
  • Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45FinlandFinland
  • RomaniaRomania19:45MontenegroMontenegro
  • LuxembourgLuxembourg19:45Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands
  • TurkeyTurkey19:45LithuaniaLithuania

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Cyprus402227-52
4Northern Ireland402246-22

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan431051410
2Slovakia42022206
3Belarus302112-12
4Azerbaijan301203-31

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport