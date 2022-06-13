Scotland were comfortable winners at home to Armenia last week

Nations League Group B1: Armenia v Scotland Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland must "stand together" and "trust" manager Steve Clarke as they visit Armenia on Nations League duty in the wake of disappointment in Dublin, says midfielder Callum McGregor.

The same opponents were brushed aside 2-0 at Hampden last week, but that was followed by a dismal 3-0 defeat away to the Republic of Ireland.

"The manager has done a lot of good work with this group of players, so it's important now that we trust him and stand behind him," said Celtic captain McGregor.

Scotland went into June's fixtures on an eight-game unbeaten run, having finished their World Cup qualifying group strongly to enter the play-offs.

However, Ukraine were too good for Clarke's side in the Glasgow semi-final and a woeful showing against the Irish has soured the recently buoyant mood further.

"The manager has done a great job," added McGregor. "Look at where the national team was when he came in. He's made a huge impact, getting us to the first tournament in 23 years and a play-off semi-final, which is the closest we've been to a World Cup for many, many years as well.

"There's a building process in place. By no means are we the finished article or do we think that we have arrived. There's a lot of work to be done and the players and staff all understand that."

While McGregor admitted Scotland "fell way short" in Dublin, Clarke was reluctant to discuss Saturday's showing, calling it "a bit of a head scratcher".

"People can write and say what they want," the manager added of media condemnation. "There is nothing I can do to control that - the most important thing is what we do next."

McGregor is adamant "the blueprint for success is there", explaining: "It's about trying to learn from it, the small details. We have to stick together when we come under criticism. That's the time when you stand together as a group.

"Of course there is big pressure off the back of a disappointing performance. Everyone looks at the next one [and asks] 'right what are they going to do? Will they fold or come back strong?' We have to give a positive performance and find a positive result.

"We have to show everyone we are hurt by what happened at the weekend."

Team news

Clarke revealed he has "significant doubts" in terms of fitness, without going into any details, merely saying there would be "some rotation".

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper left the squad prior to the weekend to get married, as did uncapped goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Armenia made eight changes for Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Ukraine in Poland, with captain Varazdat Haroyan among those rested and Eduard Spertsyan, who scored in the opening 1-0 home win over the Republic of Ireland, missing.