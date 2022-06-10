Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B1
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland17:00ScotlandScotland
Venue: Aviva Stadium

Republic of Ireland v Scotland: Steve Clarke expects backlash from struggling hosts

Last updated on .From the section Football

Republic of Ireland and Scotland meet this weekend for the first time since a 1-1 draw in Dublin seven years ago
Republic of Ireland and Scotland meet this weekend for the first time since a 1-1 draw in Dublin seven years ago
Nations League Group B1: Republic of Ireland v Scotland
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is wary of a Republic of Ireland backlash on Saturday, while counterpart Stephen Kenny does not feel under pressure despite a winless Nations League start.

The Republic's 1-0 defeats away to Armenia and at home to Ukraine leave Kenny with just two wins from 17 competitive games in charge.

Scotland recovered from their World Cup play-off loss to Ukraine by beating Armenia 2-0 at home in their opener.

Clarke says a "tough challenge" awaits.

He continued: "Anyone going to Dublin to play can expect a tough game.

"Obviously their last two games have gone against them - but only by one goal. Previous to that, they had an eight-game unbeaten run and within that was Portugal and Belgium.

"They probably started the group with high expectations. It hasn't worked out for them so far. They will be looking at the home game against Scotland and hoping to get a foothold in the group to make the games in September meaningful for them."

The Republic's Dublin defeat to an under-strength Ukraine on Wednesday leaves them without a win in 12 Nations League matches.

Kenny remains defiant, though, and believes rediscovering a ruthless edge can get them off the mark in the group at the third time of asking.

"No, I don't feel pressure, only internal, disappointed that we've not got points on the board and professional pride," he said.

"We had a good run where from March to March we scored 23 goals, which is a really high amount for an international team.

"Then, in the last two games, we have come up short in front of goal. It doesn't mean everything is wrong, it just means we haven't capitalised on the opportunities.

"We have to improve in that regard and make sure we all work hard and believe in what we are doing and hit the back of the net."

Team news

The Republic are dogged by defensive issues with captain Seamus Coleman having left the squad and returned to Everton due to a groin problem that kept him out of the Ukraine game, while Sheffield United defender John Egan, who was in line to deputise as skipper, damaged his ankle in that defeat and also misses out.

Kenny says "one or two players" face late fitness tests.

Scotland have drafted uncapped Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie into the squad as St Johnstone's Zander Clark and Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper both drop out to marry their partners.

Pick your Scotland XI to face Republic of Ireland

Match stats

  • This will be the first meeting between Republic of Ireland and Scotland since June 2015 at the Aviva Stadium in a Euro 2016 qualifier - the game ended 1-1, with Jon Walters netting for the hosts and Scotland later equalising through a John O'Shea own goal.
  • Scotland are unbeaten in their last four away games against Republic of Ireland in all competitions, although three of those meetings ended level. Scotland's last away defeat to Ireland came back in June 1963, losing 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Noel Cantwell.
  • Republic of Ireland have picked up just one win from their last 13 games against nations from the United Kingdom, losing five, winning 1-0 against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017. They've failed to score in their last five such games.
  • Republic of Ireland have never won a Nations League game, losing seven, netting just two goals in their 12 games in the competition.
  • Scotland have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, going down 3-1 at home to Ukraine earlier this month, and winning seven.
  • Scotland are looking to win four consecutive competitive away games for the first time since a run of seven between 1948 and 1952.
  • Republic of Ireland are winless in their last 10 competitive home games, drawing seven, with no side scoring more than once in a single match in that time. They lost 1-0 against Ukraine last time out but haven't lost consecutive competitive home games since October 1972 (a run of three).
  • Scotland have won 64% of their 11 games in the Nations League, with all three of their defeats in the competition coming away from home.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia31111104
3Azerbaijan302102-22
4Belarus201101-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33006159
2Moldova31113214
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories