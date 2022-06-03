Close menu
UEFA Nations League
ArmeniaArmenia14:00R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Nations League: Republic of Ireland 'need the right balance' - Kenny

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Udinese-bound Festy Ebosele has been handed a maiden call-up after impressing for Derby County
Nations League: Armenia v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Saturday, 4 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary, match report & reaction on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has insisted pace alone will not pave the way to Nations League success.

Wingers Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton have been called up for the first time along with returnee Michael Obafemi.

All three will add speed to Kenny's attack, but he is in no rush to introduce them straight away.

"Pace is an important component but it's not the only component," he said before the Republic's game with Armenia on Saturday.

Kenny added: "I think it would be naive to suggest that, bringing players in who have not been capped before and just put them out and expect the opposition not to be able to live with it."

Udinese-bound Ebosele impressed during Derby's challenging Championship campaign, while Hamilton enhanced his reputation as Blackpool cemented their place in the same division having been promoted from League One last year.

Of the three, it is perhaps Obafemi, handed a senior Ireland debut as an 18-year-old substitute in Denmark in November 2018 by then boss Martin O'Neill, who has made the most notable impact.

The forward left Premier League side Southampton, where his opportunities had been limited, for Championship Swansea last summer and gradually warmed to his task, scoring 11 goals in his last 19 games of the season to catch Kenny's eye.

'Speed not everything'

However, West Brom's Callum Robinson is currently the Republic's man in form with six of his seven international goals to date having come in his last six appearances - albeit against lowly-ranked Azerbaijan, Qatar and Luxembourg - while Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, who spent last season on loan at League One MK Dons, took his tally to three with a last-gasp winner which saw off Lithuania in March.

Kenny insisted that his team "are not fixated on speed" but it is a good option to have.

"You have to have the right balance in your team, with creativity, the physical attributes that you need, and speed," he added.

"We do think it's an important attribute, but it's only one attribute."

Callum Robinson has scored six goals in his last six Republic appearances
Kenny, whose team also face a double-header with Ukraine either side of Scotland's visit to the Aviva Stadium on 11 June, has high hopes of winning Group B1 but knows a gruelling schedule - they play four times in 10 days - will test his 27-man squad.

"We want to give ourselves options over the four games, that is critical. If we lose somebody game-to-game, we need to make sure we are not restricted with our options.

"Some of the other players have done well - it's not like players will come in and come into the team straight away.

"We are on a good run of form and players have done well in previous internationals and have scored goals, and that's important."

