Drey Wright and Scott Allan ended the season on the fringes at Easter Road

Long-serving Scott Allan is among six players being released by Hibernian at the end of their contracts this summer.

Fellow midfielders Alex Gogic and Innes Murray, wingers Jamie Murphy and Drey Wright, plus left-back Sean Mackie, are departing Easter Road.

New manager Lee Johnson is reshaping the squad inherited from Shaun Maloney.

Allan is in his third spell with Hibs, having returned from Celtic in 2018, but the 30-year-old has made only six starts this season.

Cyprus midfielder Gogic, who moved from Hamilton Academical in 2020, had also made only six starts this campaign before ending the season playing 15 times on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.

Former Rangers player Murphy, 32, finished the season as a regular starter on loan to Mansfield Town in England's League Two, while only eight of 27-year-old Wright's 23 starts since arriving from St Johnstone in 2020 came this season.

Mackie has never established himself as a first-team regular since signing from Berwick Rangers in 2017 and the 23-year-old ended the season on loan to Championship side Raith Rovers. Academy product Murray, meanwhile, concluded the campaign by helping Edinburgh City win promotion from League 2.

Three players on loan to Hibs return to their parent clubs - Norwich City centre-half Rocky Bushiri, Fulham forward Sylvester Jasper and Hull City striker James Scott.