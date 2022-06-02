Wildig wore the captain's armband for the Shrimps during their first season in League One

Captain Aaron Wildig is leaving Morecambe following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The midfielder turned down a new contract from manager Derek Adams.

The 30-year-old joined the Shrimps in 2015 on a two-month loan deal before signing as a free transfer. He went on to make 248 appearances for the club.

He was made captain this season in the team's first campaign in League One and played 27 times, scoring three goals.

"It has been a tough few weeks deciding if I can make it work but having lived in Lancaster for seven years, the time is right to put my girlfriend and little lad first and move closer to my family," Wildig said.

"I have loved every minute at the club, from the chairmen, football staff, academy staff and people working behind the scenes you won't meet a better bunch of people. I have loads of great memories, Wembley, Coventry, scoring the play-off goal with the fans back in for the first time."