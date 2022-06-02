Last updated on .From the section Irish

David McDaid signed for Larne five years ago after a spell with Waterford

Ballymena United are poised to signed forward David McDaid from Larne for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old former Derry City and Cliftonville player, who joined Larne in 2017, will make the move after requesting to leave Inver Park.

Larne said they "accepted an undisclosed offer from Ballymena United for Davy McDaid, after the striker requested to leave the club".

Meanwhile, former Glenavon midfielder Jack O'Mahony has joined Coleraine.

O'Mahony, who was a free agent after leaving the Lurgan Blues, has penned a two-year deal with the Bannsiders,

"Jack is young, fresh, energetic, technically very good and ticks a huge amount of boxes in relation to what we look for in a player," said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.