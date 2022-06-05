Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Tierney, Celtic, Aberdeen, Scales, Hibs
Scotland and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could return from knee surgery early next month. (Sun)
Captain Andy Robertson says Scotland have "had long enough" to move on from the disappointment of the World Cup play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine as they prepare to face Armenia in the Nations League. (Record)
The Scots are "desperate" to recapture the feeling of reaching a major tournament again, says goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen are ready to step up their interest in signing Celtic defender Liam Scales, who would be keen on a move to the north east. (Record)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been watched by Celtic.(Express)
Former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini believes clubs in Italy's Serie A are looking at Ibrox stopper Calvin Bassey. (Record)
Rangers attacker Alex Lowry says he was wowed by Aaron Ramsey during the Welshman's short spell at Ibrox. (Express)
Wales cap Ben Woodburn is wanted by clubs in England and Scotland following his loan spell at Heart of Midlothian from Liverpool. (Edinburgh Evening Express - subscription required)
New Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has confirmed Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen as his assistants. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibs academy chief Steve Kean has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Dundee manager's job. (Courier - subscription required)