Scotland and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could return from knee surgery early next month. (Sun) external-link

Captain Andy Robertson says Scotland have "had long enough" to move on from the disappointment of the World Cup play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine as they prepare to face Armenia in the Nations League. (Record) external-link

The Scots are "desperate" to recapture the feeling of reaching a major tournament again, says goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen are ready to step up their interest in signing Celtic defender Liam Scales, who would be keen on a move to the north east. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been watched by Celtic.(Express) external-link

Former Rangers defender Sergio Porrini believes clubs in Italy's Serie A are looking at Ibrox stopper Calvin Bassey. (Record) external-link

Rangers attacker Alex Lowry says he was wowed by Aaron Ramsey during the Welshman's short spell at Ibrox. (Express) external-link

Wales cap Ben Woodburn is wanted by clubs in England and Scotland following his loan spell at Heart of Midlothian from Liverpool. (Edinburgh Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

New Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has confirmed Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen as his assistants. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link