Close menu

Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona agree deal with Bayern Munich for 50m euros

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments16

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski has won the past two Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year awards

Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract worth 50m euros (£42.6m).

The 33-year-old had one year left on his contract with the German champions but in May said: "My story with Bayern is over.".

He has joined his new team-mates in Miami as part of Barcelona's four-match tour in the United States.

"I'm finally here. I'm delighted to be at Barca," Lewandowski said.

"The last few days have been very long, but the deal is done and now I can focus on a new chapter and challenge in my life.

"I've always wanted to play in La Liga and for the big clubs.

"I'm here to help Barca get back to the top and win as many titles as possible."

Lewandowski, who had a buyout clause of 500m euros (£425.9m), joined Bayern on a free transfer in 2014 after his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

He scored 50 goals in 46 games last season as he helped Bayern win a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Lewandowski has scored 344 times in 374 games for the club and is their second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

He has won the league in all eight of his seasons at Bayern and also won the Champions League in 2019-20.

Lewandowski is Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer following Brazil winger Raphinha joining from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £55m, while Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen have arrived on free transfers after their respective contracts with AC Milan and Chelsea came to an end.

France winger Ousmane Dembele has also signed a contract extension with Barcelona this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 22:03

    Barca have turned into a Catalonian Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by McGaz, today at 22:03

    Quite a lot for a 33 year old, but he has an incredible scoring record.

    I'm not sure about the guy balancing the books at Barca, though!

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, today at 22:03

    Great signing. Let’s wait for the PL fans comments…how can Barca spend this money? What about Financial Fair Play?….Yawn

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 22:03

    I own an Ice Cream Factory and have 10 Ice Cream Van drivers. I don't like one of the drivers so I'm not paying his wages, but I really want Mr Whippy so I've paid him one of my driver's wages to come to me. The other driver won't leave because he likes my Ice Cream, so I'm still not paying him. That's my bad analogy for De Jong and Barce and Lewandowski - tbh it sounded better in my head.

  • Comment posted by jiminycricket, today at 22:03

    Never heard of him

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:03

    Horrible horrible horrible club. Deferring existing player payments, unsettling players at clubs across the world by saying their interested, claiming they’re broke and that they need saving by the holy grail of a super league, pushing FFP regulations to prevent competition, I really could go on. Hope they and Lewandowski achieve nothing.

  • Comment posted by jun, today at 22:03

    great signing for the red and blue homeless lever pulling catalans

  • Comment posted by Quintessential mindless modern epicene, today at 22:03

    If only my mortgage broker could do this. Madness.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    Breaking news. Barcelona have signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a two year deal. Real Madrid fans are not happy but Ronaldo says he will be looking forward to seeing a goats head on the pitch just before he takes a penalty in El Clasico

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 22:02

    Top top player. Deserves a run in La Liga.

  • Comment posted by mivec88, today at 22:02

    Where are Barca getting the cash from?

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 22:02

    This guy will play until he is 42.

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 22:01

    An excellent signing for an excellent playe.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 22:01

    This is absurd. Barca don’t have the money.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, today at 22:03

      AJC_123 replied:
      Yes they do

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

    Thomas Muller is going to miss playing with Robert Lewangoalski

  • Comment posted by hashtaghead, today at 22:00

    Diamond player and hopefully he wins more trophies at Barca

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 21:59

    He’s a great player but that’s a lot of money for a 33 year old.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:59

    I see that Barcelona found another fifty million down the back of the sofa

    • Reply posted by Elusive, today at 22:01

      Elusive replied:
      Must be where they've been storing one of their other player's wages!

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 21:59

    Financial fair play working a treat again!

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 21:59

    Fair play to them, class signing. Although obviously fair play rules don't apply to the big clubs

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport