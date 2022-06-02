Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp has played for clubs including Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Bournemouth

Wrexham have released eight players after the expiry of their current contracts.

Lee Camp, Cameron Green, Dan Jarvis, David Jones, Jordan Ponticelli, Devonte Redmond, Dawid Szczepaniak and Kwame Thomas will all leave the Racecourse.

Midfielder Jones, 37, joined in August as a player-coach and will be offered the chance to continue with the National League side as a coach.

Wrexham have extended forward Jake Bickerstaff's deal for another year.

Defender Harry Lennon will be offered a new contract to give him time to prove his fitness for the 2022/23 season after a long-term back problem.

Wrexham just missed out on promotion from the National League this season, finishing runner-up behind champions Stockport County before losing in the play-offs.

The Dragons also lost in the FA Trophy final.