Juan Mata signed for Manchester United in 2014 when David Moyes was manager at the club

Juan Mata will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

The 34-year-old midfielder who helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup, cost United a then club-record £37.1m when he joined from Chelsea in 2014.

Mata, who scored 51 goals in 285 appearances for United, played in seven Premier League games last season.

The club announced on Wednesday that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

"Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan," the club said.

"Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future."

Mata, who agreed a one-year contract extension with United last July, won four trophies with the club, including the FA Cup in 2016, and the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Including Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani, whose Old Trafford exits had already been confirmed by the club, that is five senior members of Manchester United's first-team squad leaving this summer.

But how many more departures will there be from the list of players who have no meaningful role at United, such as Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira? And how many of those with uncertain futures - notably Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial - will go?

With chief executive Richard Arnold's imprint on the club being shown - and football director John Murtough now in charge of a new-look negotiating team - this is a massive summer of change at Old Trafford.

Clearly, most light will shine on new manager Erik ten Hag and the players he can bring in.

There are a lot of unknowns, but no-one could accuse United of failing to react to last season's desperate performances.