Diego Carlos: Aston Villa sign Brazil centre-back from Sevilla on four-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Diego Carlos in action for Sevilla
Carlos (left) played for Estoril in Portugal and Nantes in France before making more than 100 appearances for Sevilla

Aston Villa have signed Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla, their third signing since the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who Newcastle United tried to sign in January, has agreed a four-year contract.

"Even now I can't believe I'm here because it's a dream to compete in the Premier League," said Carlos.external-link

Villa said they had signed the player for an undisclosed fee although it has ben widely reported the fee is £26m.

Former Nantes player Carlos helped Brazil win gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has already signed Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer, while Philippe Coutinho has completed a £17m permanent move to the club after ending 2021-22 on loan at Villa Park.

A Villa statement said Carlos would officially join on 10 June.

Villa finished 14th in the Premier League in 2021-22.

43 comments

  • Comment posted by trewo, today at 21:29

    Looking at that photo- Carlos is twice the player Mings is.

    Carlos will struggle with the pace of the Premier League if he doesn't lost that excess weight

  • Comment posted by Gadster, today at 21:21

    Yawn. Anyone care? 4-year contract shows he had to be persuaded……

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 21:13

    Approaching 30 and prone to the individual error. Time will tell how good he is I guess. Villa punching as a big club again as is Newcastle. Let’s both push the cartel out of the top 6

  • Comment posted by R6J, today at 21:13

    Thars Mings pushed down the pecking order or even out the door - at last 😁

  • Comment posted by over, today at 21:12

    Aston Villa heritage. The spiritual home of kick and run football.

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 21:11

    Thought he was going to Citeh?

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 21:17

      trewo replied:
      Because you believe everything you read in The Daily Testicle

  • Comment posted by R6J, today at 21:09

    We also need a goalscorer who can get 15- goals at least. Watkins & Ings aren't at that level

    • Reply posted by julzyboy, today at 21:14

      julzyboy replied:
      Ings is at that level. How many consecutive games did he get due to messing with system or picking up niggles, He had a 1 in 2 ratio at Southampton. If he stays fit and stays in team he will deliver

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 21:01

    Villa mean business. The pressure will now be on Stevie G to get his team performing, winning games and challenging for a place in the top half of the table. He is certainly assembling a squad that looks better on paper with every signing. I suspect there will be more signings to follow.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 21:00

    I'm sure Hause will go but I am wondering whether it'll be Mings or Konsa who will be sold. Chambers and Diego will likely be given first dibs at the two centre back slots. Doubtful Mings would settle for the bench with the WC looming.

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 21:14

      trewo replied:
      Chambers ahead of Konsa and Mings?

      Don't think so.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 20:57

    Villa are a force

  • Comment posted by Ellie , today at 20:55

    Could have got Dara O'Shea. Nowt between them. Oh well, the madness continues.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 20:53

    Why bother having your own scouting team when you can just use Newcastle's? Haha

  • Comment posted by over, today at 20:52

    Villa quietly going under the radar. Which is true.

    They'll also stay under the radar.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 20:50

    As a Villa fan we have been crying out for a strong centre back for a number of years . Hopefully he can be another Mellberg or Laursen who are fondly remembered at Villa and prove a great deal.

  • Comment posted by KarlWBA, today at 20:38

    Villa really have got themselves a proper centre back, an athletic monster of a player...This Seville side/ sqaud has been fantastic for the past 4 years plus, if they could somehow not get picked off losing their best players, 1 per close season as in here, they really could have had a real tilt at La Liga...Villa`s gain though. Top signing.

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 21:15

      trewo replied:
      Like you actually know anything about him.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 20:34

    Villa quietly going under the radar and getting what looks like good business done. Gerrard will need to deliver this season as he's clearly been backed

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 21:27

      stevie replied:
      What is your idea on 'Gerrard delivering'? A good top 8-10 finish and a good show in the cup, or do you think he needs to do better than that? They wont finish top 4, so should he be sacked? Honestly curious as to what you think would be a good season?

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 20:28

    villa were fantastic on the final day of the season.thanks

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 20:49

      Hard Labour replied:
      Your fans celebrating winning the title by running on the pitch to attack our players and chant obscenities at our manager. All the dirty money in the world can't buy class. UTV

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:25

    Villa fans can never moan like some clubs about a lack of money spent. They've spent a fortune over last 6 or 7 years.

    Fair play to the owners for being serious

  • Comment posted by happyhammer, today at 20:23

    Villa make a signing yet no HYS on the Wales international match ?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 20:50

      SD replied:
      We don’t care about wales blud

