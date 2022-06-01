Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Carlos (left) played for Estoril in Portugal and Nantes in France before making more than 100 appearances for Sevilla

Aston Villa have signed Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla, their third signing since the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who Newcastle United tried to sign in January, has agreed a four-year contract.

"Even now I can't believe I'm here because it's a dream to compete in the Premier League," said Carlos. external-link

Villa said they had signed the player for an undisclosed fee although it has ben widely reported the fee is £26m.

Former Nantes player Carlos helped Brazil win gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has already signed Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer, while Philippe Coutinho has completed a £17m permanent move to the club after ending 2021-22 on loan at Villa Park.

A Villa statement said Carlos would officially join on 10 June.

Villa finished 14th in the Premier League in 2021-22.