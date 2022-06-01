Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have extended the contracts of defenders Maren Mjelde and Jess Carter until next summer.

Norway international Mjelde, 32, and England international Carter, 24, have made a combined 225 appearances for the club.

Both featured in Chelsea's successful 2021-22 campaign which saw them win a Women's Super League and FA Cup Double.

Carter and Mjelde could face one another at Euro 2022 as England and Norway are in the same group.

Former Birmingham player Carter has been named in England's provisional 28-player squad, while Mjelde - who can also play in midfield - is in contention to be selected for Norway's team.

England face Norway in Brighton on 11 July.