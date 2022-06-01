Last updated on .From the section QPR

Queens Park Rangers have appointed Aston Villa assistant manager Michael Beale as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Loftus Road and replaces Mark Warburton, who left at the end of the season after his contract ended.

Beale has worked alongside Villa boss Steven Gerrard since he became Rangers manager in 2018.

He ended his playing career aged 21 to become a coach and spent time working in academies at Chelsea and Liverpool.

"I've been looking for the right opportunity and I think I have that now - the right club, the right people, the right ambition and the right support," Beale told the QPR website.

"I'm a London boy and know everything this club stands for. This is a wonderful opportunity for me and a really good time for the club as well."

