Michael Beale (right) has worked alongside Steven Gerrard since he was appointed Rangers manager in 2018

Queens Park Rangers have appointed Aston Villa assistant manager Michael Beale as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Loftus Road and replaces Mark Warburton, who left at the end of the season after his contract ended.

Beale has worked alongside Villa boss Steven Gerrard since he became Rangers manager in 2018.

He ended his playing career at 21 to become a coach and spent time working in academies at Chelsea and Liverpool.

"I've been looking for the right opportunity and I think I have that now - the right club, the right people, the right ambition and the right support," Beale told the QPR website.

"I'm a London boy and know everything this club stands for. This is a wonderful opportunity for me and a really good time for the club as well."

Alongside Gerrard and former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Gary McAllister, Beale helped Rangers end their decade-long wait for a Scottish title in 2021.

The group all moved to Villa when Gerrard took over from Dean Smith in November and led the club to a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League.

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia said: "This has perhaps been the most comprehensive search that we've conducted during my time at the club.

"A lot of work went into the process - there were interviews with a number of impressive candidates. We wanted to give the process the consideration it deserves.

"That's what we've done and we're thrilled with the outcome in appointing Michael. He was the unanimous first choice of the board, taking into consideration a number of different metrics, and we're thrilled to have landed our man.

"His pedigree is clear and all of the feedback we received on Michael was incredibly encouraging. We're all really excited about the period ahead of us now."

'A front foot and high-intensity team'

QPR will be Beale's first senior coaching role in England without Gary McAllister (left) and Steven Gerrard

QPR ended the season 11th in the Championship - they were two points off the top two in January but a run of just three wins in 16 games saw them to slip back into mid-table.

"I've been left a solid platform by Mark Warburton, which I'm obviously pleased about, and that enables me to kick on from hereon in," added Beale.

"I want us to be a front foot and high-intensity team, in and out of possession. I want Loftus Road to be a real cauldron for us - I've been to games here and I know just how much the fans can impact the team on the pitch.

"We've got a young, hungry team and everyone has their best days in front of them. I'm absolutely excited about working with the players that we already have here.

"The players played in an attractive style last season and now I'm looking to add my stamp to that, so that we can kick on even further."