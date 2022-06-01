Paul Lewis was part of the Tranmere side that lost in the League Two play-offs in 2021

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed midfielder Paul Lewis from Northampton Town on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old, who was contracted at the Cobblers for next season, has left the League Two club almost a year after joining them from Rovers.

He played 43 times for Northampton, scoring seven goals and returns to Prenton Park where he spent 12 months after moving from Cambridge United.

"I can't wait to get back out there and get going again," Lewis said.

"I believe that Tranmere are always going to be at the top end of the table so that was a big factor in me coming back. I really enjoyed it last time I was here."

Lewis helped Northampton to a fourth-placed finish in League Two this season - they missed out on automatic promotion on a dramatic final day when the Cobblers were leapfrogged by Bristol Rovers after they won 7-0 at relegated Scunthorpe United.

"I know he really enjoyed his time with us but his family circumstances mean he wants to move back north and we certainly didn't want to stand in his way," Northampton manager Jon Brady said.

"It suits all involved for this to happen, we part on good terms and wish Paul well for the future."

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon told the club website: "He's a player who can do both sides of the game with his work rate as well as his goal contributions from midfield.

"I didn't get to work with him when he was last at the club but he was a player that was always on our radar before he joined and I'm really pleased that he will be part of the group going forward."

