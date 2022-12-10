Last updated on .From the section England

Harry Kane equalled England's scoring record with his 53rd goal, moving alongside Wayne Rooney, in their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to France.

Kane levelled the mark by converting a second-half penalty in Qatar.

But the 29-year-old spurned the chance to surpass Rooney when he missed a second spot-kick later in the game.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker scored his first England goal 79 seconds into his debut in 2015 - the year before Rooney netted his last.

Kane has achieved his tally at a remarkable rate, with his latest coming on just his 80th cap.

Against France, Kane coolly drilled the first penalty into the bottom corner from 12 yards to make it 1-1.

But he blazed a second opportunity over the bar in the 84th minute, with England trailing 2-1 and the Three Lions went on to lose by that scoreline.

Kane has been in stellar form for England since March 2021, scoring 21 times in 29 games, including seven in the space of four days in World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino in November last year.

He now jointly leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 goals for the Three Lions.

Ellen White is England's leading women's scorer, having netted 52 goals in 113 appearances before she retired after they won Euro 2022.

England men's 40-plus goals club Player Goals Games Harry Kane (2015-present) 53 80 Wayne Rooney (2003-2018) 53 120 Bobby Charlton (1958-1970) 49 106 Gary Lineker (1984-1992) 48 80 Jimmy Greaves (1959-1967) 44 57 Michael Owen (1998-2008) 40 89

With 49 goal to his name, Sir Bobby Charlton held the men's record for 45 years until he was surpassed by Rooney in 2015.

Kane had just three England goals when Rooney broke Charlton's record, but has scored at a phenomenal rate since.

Of the six players to notch 40 or more goals for England, only Jimmy Greaves has done so at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games compared with Kane's 1.5.

His record haul includes six at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, making him only the third Englishman to win a Golden Boot at a major tournament, along with Gary Lineker at the 1986 World Cup and Alan Shearer at the European Championship in 1996.

He has also broken a number of other England records, including scoring an unparalleled 16 goals for his country in a calendar year in 2021.

Kane still has some way to go if he is to challenge the global record for international goals, which is held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 118 goals in 196 Portugal appearances.

His international achievement comes in the middle of what is shaping up to be another prolific club season, with his 13 goals in 22 games in 2022-23 taking his tally of Spurs goals to 261 in 408 matches.

His 195 league goals means he is third in the list of Premier League all-time scorers, 65 behind record-holder Shearer.

No player has scored more penalties in World Cup history than Harry Kane (four)

