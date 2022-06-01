Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty McGuinness scored twice against her former club

Cliftonville head into the international break five points clear at the top of the Women's Premiership table following a 3-1 win at Linfield.

Nearest challengers Glentoran beat Derry City 7-0 with Northern Ireland winger Lauren Wade scoring a hat-trick.

Crusaders Strikers beat Sion Swifts 3-1 while Lisburn beat Mid Ulster 4-2 thanks to Sara Stevenson's treble.

The league will pause until 1 August due to Northern Ireland's involvement in Euro 2022.

At Midgley Park, Cliftonville maintained their perfect run in the league but survived a scare against Linfield.

Kirsty McGuinness tapped home in first-half injury-time to break the deadlock in a tight first half in the shadow of Windsor Park.

Linfield hit back seven minutes after the restart when Carla Devine slotted home but the Reds' advantage was restored on the hour mark when Erin Montgomery fired home from the edge of the area.

Cliftonville pressure kept coming, with goalkeeper Lauren Currie tipping Caitlin McGuinness' effort over the bar before the elder McGuinness sister netted her second of the game off the crossbar.

Caitlin McGuinness clipped the post in the closing moments as John McGrady's side ran out comfortable winners to make it seven wins from seven.

Glentoran bounce back

After falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Cliftonville in their previous game, Wade scored three as Glentoran hammered Derry City to return to winning ways.

Cora Morgan opened the scoring in the early stages before Sarah Connolly and Lauren Wade extended the Glens' advantage before the break - with a three goals coming through Julie Andrews assists.

Wade completed her hat-trick shortly after the break - with her second of the evening a fine solo goal - before Sasha Clare and Connolly completed the win late on.

Lisburn picked up their first-ever Women's Premiership victory with a Stevenson-inspired 4-2 victory over Mid Ulster.

Niamh O'Donnell gave Mid Ulster the lead but Lisburn hit back through Stacey Murdoch and two Stevenson efforts in the space of 13 minutes.

Roisin Bolger pulled a goal back for the hosts however Lisburn's two-goal advantage was restored through Stevenson's third of the evening.

Joely Andrews (left) picked up three assists for Cora Morgan and Lauren Wade

Lisburn move into sixth place in the table with their maiden victory while Mid Ulster remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Northern Ireland striker Emily Wilson set up two goals and scored another as Crusaders ran out 4-1 winners over Sion Swifts.

Wilson's cross came off a Sion defender Caoimhe Walsh for the opener on 24 minutes before she set up Mairead McCann for a second.

Kelly Crompton pulled a goal back for the Swifts but McCann and Wilson moved Strikers clear in the second half.

Crusaders jump from the bottom half of the table up to third with the win while Sion remain level on points with fourth-placed Linfield.