Liam Hogan: Oldham Athletic sign former Stockport County captain on two-year deal
Oldham Athletic have signed defender Liam Hogan on a two-year contract following his release by Stockport County.
The 33-year-old captained Stockport to the National League title and promotion to the English Football League.
Having joined from Salford in February 2020, he made 88 appearances for County.
"I've got a niche in this league and I'm looking forward to bringing that philosophy with the right players."