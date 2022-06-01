Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Peter Clarke was offered a player-coach deal by Tranmere but decided to move

Walsall have signed defender Peter Clarke on a one-year contract after he turned down a new deal with Tranmere.

The 40-year-old made 51 appearances for Rovers in all competitions in 2021-22 and scored four goals.

He began his career at Everton, playing 14 games for the Premier League club, and joined Tranmere from Fleetwood in January 2020.

"Peter is a fantastic professional, he is a leader," Saddlers boss Michael Flynn told the club website.

"He was the only outfield player to play every minute of every game last season and he was in the League Two team of the year."

Walsall finished 16th in League Two, seven places and 21 points below Tranmere.

Clarke said of Flynn: "We had a brief spell playing together many, many moons ago and we have always kept in touch and we have respected each others careers from afar.

"To me, my age isn't an issue. To lots of other people, maybe it is but I love being out there, I feel good."

In a statement, Tranmere added: "After being offered a new contract with Rovers in a player-coach role, Clarke has decided to move on in the interest of getting more game time which is a decision that the club completely understand and respect."

Clarke's former clubs also include Blackpool, Southend, Huddersfield, Bury and Oldham.

