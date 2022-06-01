Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Dom Ball spent three years with QPR after joining them from Rotherham United

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Dominic Ball from Queen's Park Rangers on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old made made 23 appearances and scored once in 2021-22, but was one of six players released by Rangers at the end of the season.

He is the second signing made by Ipswich following Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo.

Ball, who worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna when he was a young player at Tottenham, has agreed a two-year deal.

"He has a good level of experience and he also has a fantastic character," McKenna told the club website.

"He has been highly regarded at every club he has been at, and he lives his life to a high level of professionalism.

"Dom is also a very mature player who understands the game well. He can break play up and distribute the ball well. He is also versatile and brings a lot of attributes to the squad."

