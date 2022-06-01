Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Mark Allen (left) and Russell Martin (right) worked together at Swansea for less than one season

Swansea City have named Huddersfield Town head of recruitment Josh Marsh as their new head of football operations.

Marsh, 30, is a replacement for Mark Allen, who left his role as Swansea's sporting director last month.

Swansea say he will take responsibility for all football departments at the Championship club.

"Josh arrives with really good knowledge and experience, particularly in the field of recruitment," said head coach Russell Martin.

"We are pleased to now have him on board during the summer transfer window and we are looking forward to all working together to make it a success."

Swansea chief executive Julian Winter - who used to hold the same post at Huddersfield - said Marsh was the "outstanding candidate" for the role vacated by Allen's exit.

"Josh has made great strides with Huddersfield in recent years and carried out an impressive body of work that has led to progress both on and off the pitch," Winter told the Swansea website.

"He will now play a key role in the club's recruitment this summer and both myself and Russell are very much looking forward to working with him."

A former Wrexham youth player, Marsh worked in scouting at Wolves and Southampton before becoming chief scout at Huddersfield in 2016, where he was later promoted to the head of recruitment post.

"From speaking with ownership, Julian and Russell, it was clear to me that there are some real positives at the club and a strong desire to progress and be successful," Marsh said.

"I've been fortunate to work at three fantastic clubs with some great people. I am now looking forward to applying the knowledge and experience I have gained to this role and working together with Julian, Russell and the wider team."