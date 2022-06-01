Last updated on .From the section National League

West Ham's London Stadium is hosting the National League play-off final for the first time

The sponsor of the National League has donated £20,000 to play-off finalists Grimsby and Solihull Moors after complaints about ticket pricing.

Adult tickets for Sunday's match at the London Stadium have been priced at between £40 and £45.

Vanarama, which is not involved in the pricing, says the money given to clubs external-link is to "help with their fans' travel and to bring down costs for kids tickets".

The National League previously defended its pricing on Monday.

"The prices are a decrease on last year and the bottom line price is in line with previous seasons," chief executive Mark Ives said.

Last season, adult tickets for the final at Bristol City's Ashton Gate were £41, with attendance limited because of Covid-19 restrictions.

As of Tuesday, supporters had raised £15,000 to help Grimsby fans afford the trip.

Vanarama, the league's sponsor since 2014, said on Twitter: "As title sponsor it's our intention always to have a positive impact on the league, its clubs and the fans. We are in constant contact with the league but unfortunately have no say over venue and pricing.

"We're speaking to the league about doing more to listen to and understand the fans to avoid this happening again."

The National League had a problem this season in finding an available venue large enough to accommodate a potential 50,000 crowd, with Wrexham and Notts County among the sides that could have made the final.

The London Stadium fitted that criteria, although it was pointed out all six clubs who were in the play-offs were from the Midlands or the north.

Ives added that "100% of any profits from the game will be redistributed to member clubs".

Solihull Moors are aiming to reach the Football League for the first time while Grimsby, who came through a thrilling semi-final with a 5-4 victory at Wrexham, are aiming to return at the first attempt following their relegation from League Two last season.