John Bostock: Doncaster Rovers midfielder to leave club after turning down new deal
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Midfielder John Bostock is to leave Doncaster Rovers after turning down a new contract.
The 30-year-old joined Rovers on an 18-month deal in January 2021 and made 39 league appearances.
Former Crystal Palace and Tottenham player Bostock has also had spells playing in Belgium, France and Turkey.
"He feels he can play at a higher level and doesn't want to step into League Two which we respect," head of football operations James Coppinger said.