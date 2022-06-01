Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Timm Klose has been a regular for Bristol City since signing in January 2022

Bristol City centre-back Timm Klose has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

Klose, 34, joined the Robins in January on a deal for the remainder of last season. He was out of contract having left Norwich in August 2021.

The Swiss, who has 17 international caps, made 18 appearances for Bristol City, featuring in every league match since his signing and scoring once.

His new one-year deal includes the option of a further year.

"I'm glad that I've come into the squad and managed to contribute at both ends of the pitch as we finished the season with a bit of momentum, which hopefully we can bring into the season ahead," Klose said.

"I'd also like to thank Nigel and the club for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey with Bristol City."

Klose spent five years at Norwich, including a loan spell at FC Basel, and played for Swiss outfit FC Thun and FC Nurnberg and Wolfsburg in Germany.