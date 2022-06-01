Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City's Phil Foden scored 14 goals in all competitions this season

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association men's young player of the year award.

The 22-year-old, who won last season's PFA young player award, is joined by Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in an all-English line-up.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, defender Reece James from Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey complete the shortlist.

The winner will be revealed on 9 June.

Despite missing the first month of the season with an injury he picked up with England at Euro 2020, Foden registered nine goals and five assists for Pep Guardiola's Premier League-winning side.

With 11 goals, Saka was Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League this season and also provided the joint-highest number of assists for them - tying with Alexandre Lacazette on seven.

Meanwhile, Saka's team-mate Emile Smith Rowe, who won his first England caps this season, was second on the Gunners' league goalscoring list with 10.

Gallagher, who has just completed a season's loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, scored eight goals for Patrick Vieira's side and made his England debut in November.

Chelsea defender James completes a family double with his nomination - as sister is on the women's young player shortlist.

He scored five goals and provided nine assists this season, while offering defensive solidity in a side who conceded fewer goals in this season's Premier League than every other side bar Manchester City and Liverpool.

Aston Villa's Ramsey has flourished under the management of Steven Gerrard and established himself as a first-team regular this season, picking up the club's players' player of the season award.