From the section Everton

Everton's Richarlison picked up the flare before throwing it back into the stands after scoring the winner against Chelsea

Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association for throwing a flare during a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park on 1 May.

The Brazilian celebrated his 46th-minute winner by picking up the flare, which had landed on the pitch, and throwing it back towards the stand.

An FA spokesperson external-link said Richarlison had been charged with a breach of Rule E3, which covers improper conduct.

The forward, 25, has until Wednesday, 8 June to respond to the charge.

Everton have also previously said they would look into the incident. Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.