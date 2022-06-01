Richarlison: Everton forward charged by FA over flare incident
Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association for throwing a flare during a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park on 1 May.
The Brazilian celebrated his 46th-minute winner by picking up the flare, which had landed on the pitch, and throwing it back towards the stand.
An FA spokesperson said Richarlison had been charged with a breach of Rule E3, which covers improper conduct.
The forward, 25, has until Wednesday, 8 June to respond to the charge.
Everton have also previously said they would look into the incident. Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.
