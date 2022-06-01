Paul Pogba: Manchester United confirm midfielder will leave on free transfer
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month, the club have confirmed.
Pogba, 29, cost United a then-world record £89m when he re-joined the club from Juventus in 2016.
He made 27 appearances in an injury-hit final season in his second spell.
"It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments," the Old Trafford club said in a statement.
"So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.
"For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."
More to follow.
He really does flatter to deceive most of the time.
Stay away from the Premier League please.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!
I think teams think of players as cash cows they can sell. I don't see any other business where you sell a member of staff. If you want to pay compensation to steal someone else's staff that is your choice. I don't think the staff should feel guilty leaving after their contractual period is over.
Hardly breaking news - everyone knew it was happening months ago.
By low key end do they mean the entire time he played for the club after they paid a ridiculous price for him?
Workhorses please, NOT show ponies.
Maybe it was his attitude, maybe it was team tactics and structure. Regardless, I'm sad to see him go because of what could have been.