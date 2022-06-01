Close menu

Paul Pogba: Manchester United confirm midfielder will leave on free transfer

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments45

Breaking news

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month, the club have confirmed.

Pogba, 29, cost United a then-world record £89m when he re-joined the club from Juventus in 2016.

He made 27 appearances in an injury-hit final season in his second spell.

"It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments," the Old Trafford club said in a statement.

"So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

"For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

More to follow.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by Kolly88, today at 12:30

    For such a talented player (as we've seen for France in particular).

    He really does flatter to deceive most of the time.

    Stay away from the Premier League please.

  • Comment posted by the-edge, today at 12:30

    Yet another very skillful player without the application. Too much money perhaps, which is why now he has a chance to make even more millions by signing on a free for someone else I'd keep well clear.

  • Comment posted by WimbleWomble, today at 12:29

    Good business Man U...is it any wonder why they're in such a mess! I can't wait to see him flourish at a club that plays good football next season.

  • Comment posted by HRH, today at 12:29

    Good riddance.

    Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

  • Comment posted by carlo, today at 12:29

    Would class his time at UTD as a failure never lived up to the hype and when Sir Alex stated please don't re-sign him no one took any notice, oh how those words ring true!!!!!, could have been a truly great player if he had the hunger and desire of a Milner/Henderson or Kompany.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool_USA, today at 12:29

    What's wrong with a player leaving after their contract has finished?

    I think teams think of players as cash cows they can sell. I don't see any other business where you sell a member of staff. If you want to pay compensation to steal someone else's staff that is your choice. I don't think the staff should feel guilty leaving after their contractual period is over.

  • Comment posted by adrian, today at 12:29

    Total waste of money.

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 12:29

    One of those players who I always feel the pundits and “experts” who know better than I do must see something I don’t. Never quite seen enough to justify all the hype, but then I don’t get paid to scout football talent.

  • Comment posted by DolphinV, today at 12:29

    Based on his performances, didn't he leave them a long time ago?

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 12:29

    Just never worked. Would have been an alright signing at half the price but was never going to live up to a record price tag.

  • Comment posted by stevewright, today at 12:29

    That was a good bit of business then! Just think how many sandwiches Rashford could have made with that waste of money!

  • Comment posted by eeth, today at 12:29

    Shocker. Who saw that coming?!? Hahahahaha
    Hardly breaking news - everyone knew it was happening months ago.
    By low key end do they mean the entire time he played for the club after they paid a ridiculous price for him?

  • Comment posted by DaveR, today at 12:29

    Press Release: "So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.” Shame each one cost about £19m. Sulks £1 each.

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 12:29

    Good. Now to get rid of Maguire and the rest of the egocentric anti-teamwork wasters.

    Workhorses please, NOT show ponies.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 12:29

    bye

  • Comment posted by petethefeet, today at 12:29

    However United want to spin it, there is no getting away from the fact that Pogba has been a massive flop following his return.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 12:29

    Give it a couple of years and they'll buy him back again!

  • Comment posted by Willber0389, today at 12:29

    Pogbye

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 12:28

    I know there will be many glad on here to see him go (and he certainly did himself no favours), but what a what a waste of a talent.

    Maybe it was his attitude, maybe it was team tactics and structure. Regardless, I'm sad to see him go because of what could have been.

  • Comment posted by UNITED HATER, today at 12:28

    Most overrated player in United history

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport