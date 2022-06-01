Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month, the club have confirmed.

Pogba, 29, cost United a then-world record £89m when he re-joined the club from Juventus in 2016.

He made 27 appearances in an injury-hit final season in his second spell.

"It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments," the Old Trafford club said in a statement.

"So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

"For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

