Cedric Itten scored against Heart of Midlothian in his final Rangers starting appearance

Cedric Itten has left Rangers to join BSC Young Boys in his native Switzerland for an undisclosed fee, the Ibrox club have announced.

The striker, 25, moved to Glasgow from St Gallen in 2020 and helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership in his first season with the club.

He joined Greuther Furth on loan at the start of the 2021-22 campaign but was recalled by Rangers in January.

In total, Itten scored nine goals in 49 appearances for the Ibrox side.

The last of his seven senior internationals came in November, scoring against Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Scotland defender John Souttar has finalised a four-year contract with Rangers after agreeing a pre-contract while with Heart of Midlothian in January.

Souttar, 25, told Rangers' TV channel a deal to move to Ibrox in January "nearly happened" and that he is "ready physically and mentally" for the transfer.

